© 2025 New Atlas
Automotive

BYD to add self-driving smarts to all its electric cars

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
February 12, 2025
BYD to add self-driving smarts to all its electric cars
Adding self-driving features to its entire range of EVs could help BYD maintain its lead over Tesla in its home market of China
Adding self-driving features to its entire range of EVs could help BYD maintain its lead over Tesla in its home market of China
View 5 Images
Adding self-driving features to its entire range of EVs could help BYD maintain its lead over Tesla in its home market of China
1/5
Adding self-driving features to its entire range of EVs could help BYD maintain its lead over Tesla in its home market of China
BYD currently offers assisted driving features on its more premium vehicles
2/5
BYD currently offers assisted driving features on its more premium vehicles
BYD sells a wide range of EVs in more than 70 countries, including a pickup truck not featured in this lineup
3/5
BYD sells a wide range of EVs in more than 70 countries, including a pickup truck not featured in this lineup
BYD's sub-$10,000 Seagull hatchback has repeatedly outsold every other model in China over several months in 2024
4/5
BYD's sub-$10,000 Seagull hatchback has repeatedly outsold every other model in China over several months in 2024
God's Eye enables a host of capabilities, including automated parking and navigating freeway traffic
5/5
God's Eye enables a host of capabilities, including automated parking and navigating freeway traffic
View gallery - 5 images

BYD is set to equip all of its electric vehicles (EV) with advanced self-driving tech, the company noted earlier this week.

The Financial Times spotted the announcement at a livestreamed event held at BYD's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, earlier this week. "[We are] starting an era where autonomous driving is for everyone," said Founder and CEO, Wang Chuanfu. "It will become a must-have in the next two to three years, just as a seat belt or airbag."

The company plans to install its 'God's Eye' self-driving system on all of its models. That includes its US$9,700 Seagull hatchback that repeatedly topped the monthly best-seller list in China – ahead of Tesla's beloved EVs – last year.

BYD's sub-$10,000 Seagull hatchback has repeatedly outsold every other model in China over several months in 2024
BYD's sub-$10,000 Seagull hatchback has repeatedly outsold every other model in China over several months in 2024

The automaker previously offered driving assistance features on its more premium models that cost upwards of $30,000. Fortune notes that God's Eye will be available on BYD cars at no extra charge. It will include features like navigating freeway traffic, automatic parking, and autonomous overtaking and braking.

God's Eye enables a host of capabilities, including automated parking and navigating freeway traffic
God's Eye enables a host of capabilities, including automated parking and navigating freeway traffic

The announcement follows the collapse of a planned merger between Nissan and Honda over the last few days, following a month of talks. Both Japanese marques, which once ruled the automotive roost across major automotive markets around the world, have been taking a beating amid the recent growth of the EV market.

BYD currently offers assisted driving features on its more premium vehicles
BYD currently offers assisted driving features on its more premium vehicles

The company hasn't said when God's Eye will arrive in its cars, and whether it can be activated on its existing EVs. The Straits Times notes BYD has secured China’s first Level 3 assisted driving test license.

BYD sells a wide range of EVs in more than 70 countries, including a pickup truck not featured in this lineup
BYD sells a wide range of EVs in more than 70 countries, including a pickup truck not featured in this lineup

Meanwhile, Tesla is waiting in the wings for approval to begin trialing its own 'full self-driving' features in the country, so BYD will need to pull this off quickly if it wants to maintain its lead with this tech.

Source: Financial Times

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveBYDSelf-DrivingElectric VehiclesAutonomous Vehicles
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!