Still B.Y.D. – smart body control makes car bounce like Dr. Dre video

BYD has revealed a new automotive feature it calls the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System. Designed specifically for new energy vehicles, the active suspension system allows precise control of body movements. Not only can this get the car bouncing and jumping like a low rider in a classic rap video, it provides for a smoother, safer ride on board ... and even the ability to drive without a wheel.

The DiSus system is BYD's spin on the active suspensions employed by premium and performance automakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz and is the first of its kind by a Chinese automaker, according to BYD. The company considers it of the same significance as past technological advances like the Blade Battery it introduced three years ago and the quad-motor e4 platform it detailed earlier this year with the launch of its Yangwang sub-brand. It positions DiSus as both a safety advancement and performance booster.

"The BYD DiSus System ensures the vehicle is agile and effectively compatible in most driving scenarios, minimizing the risk of vehicle rollover and reducing the displacement of occupants during high-speed cornering, full-throttle acceleration or emergency braking," BYD explained in this week's announcement. "In addition, the BYD DiSus System can protect the vehicle from scratches and damages under a variety of road conditions such as snowy, muddy, and water areas."

The DiSus system is technically a small ecosystem of parallel technologies with different hardware. Specifically, BYD has announced the Damping Body Control System (DiSus-C), Intelligent Air Body Control System (DiSus-A), and Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System (DiSus-P). Using specially developed components, each system delivers multi-axis control of vehicle body movement.

The DiSus tech is designed exclusively for new energy vehicles, and BYD plans to release the individual systems gradually across various brands. DiSus-P will first launch on the Yangwang U8, a rugged, Land Rover-like 4x4, and DiSus-A on the Denza N7. Some existing models with the appropriate components will be able to add DiSus capabilities retroactively via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

At Yangwang, the DiSus system will team with BYD's four-motor electric powertrain for added vehicular control. Set to be offered as standard on Yangwang-brand vehicles, the e4 powertrain is designed around precise, independently vectored wheel control that allows for 360-degree tank turns and even amphibious navigational capabilities.

BYD previously used the example of the e4 powertrain using millisecond-quick torque adjustment to help a car pull to a safe, controlled stop in the event of a single-tire blowout. But with the DiSus system engaged, the car might not even need to pull over, as it can drive on three wheels.

BYD introduced the DiSus system at a technology event at its headquarters in Shenzhen this week, saving the best for last. It rolled out a bright yellow Yangwang U9 supercar equipped with DiSus-X, presumably a more advanced next-generation iteration of the technology, and showed the ability of the car to bounce, dance and body roll its way out onto stage. The U9 shows its love for the streets below.

And here's the U9 with only three wheels mounted still managing to accelerate like a proper hypercar:

