© 2025 New Atlas
Automotive

Cadillac 'rediculous' new Elevated Velocity concept performance SUV

By Aaron Turpen
August 15, 2025
Cadillac 'rediculous' new Elevated Velocity concept performance SUV
View of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept in Vapor Blue with the gull-wing doors open
View of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept in Vapor Blue with the gull-wing doors open
View 13 Images
View of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept in Vapor Blue with the gull-wing doors open
1/13
View of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept in Vapor Blue with the gull-wing doors open
With the doors closed, the Elevated Velocity concept from Cadillac looks very much like a desert racer
2/13
With the doors closed, the Elevated Velocity concept from Cadillac looks very much like a desert racer
24-inch wheels on the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept are oversized and emphasize its muscular rear profile
3/13
24-inch wheels on the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept are oversized and emphasize its muscular rear profile
From the back, the Elevated Velocity is both a sports car and an SUV
4/13
From the back, the Elevated Velocity is both a sports car and an SUV
Sleek and muscularly speedy is kind of the vibe Cadillac went with on the Elevated Velocity concept's silhouette
5/13
Sleek and muscularly speedy is kind of the vibe Cadillac went with on the Elevated Velocity concept's silhouette
Upon approach, the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept enters "Welcome Mode" for those entering the vehicle
6/13
Upon approach, the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept enters "Welcome Mode" for those entering the vehicle
Welcome Mode causes the vehicle floor, seats, instrument panel, doors and steering wheel to illuminate in a soft white
7/13
Welcome Mode causes the vehicle floor, seats, instrument panel, doors and steering wheel to illuminate in a soft white
A hallmark of modern concept cars are thin-profile, campsite-style chairs like these in the Elevated Velocity from Cadillac
8/13
A hallmark of modern concept cars are thin-profile, campsite-style chairs like these in the Elevated Velocity from Cadillac
View of the bespoke polo set in the rear of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept
9/13
View of the bespoke polo set in the rear of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept
The modes for the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept are selected via this (mostly not red) dial
10/13
The modes for the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept are selected via this (mostly not red) dial
The radiant light strips and other interior touches are meant to add ambiance to the otherwise glaringly red interior of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept
11/13
The radiant light strips and other interior touches are meant to add ambiance to the otherwise glaringly red interior of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept
The concept Elevated Velocity's interior is very red. Wherever there isn't red, there's chrome. But mostly it's red
12/13
The concept Elevated Velocity's interior is very red. Wherever there isn't red, there's chrome. But mostly it's red
The steering wheel and pedals retract during Elevate Mode wherein the Elevated Velocity concept seeks to calm the driver and passengers inside its bright red interior
13/13
The steering wheel and pedals retract during Elevate Mode wherein the Elevated Velocity concept seeks to calm the driver and passengers inside its bright red interior
View gallery - 13 images

Gullwing doors? Check. Promises of massive performance mixed with off-road, off-grid capabilities? Check. Concept car that will never actually see production? Yep, check. The Cadillac Elevated Velocity is an all-electric concept for fans of the V-Series performance models in the luxury carmaker's lineup. It's a 2+2-seat crossover with promises of on- and off-road goodness. And it shows what Cadillac plans to do, design-wise, in the future.

The Elevated Velocity is a nod to the recent Lyriq-V and Optiq-V models and a glimpse at what those electric options might look like going forward.

What this concept certainly is is eye-catching. The center-roof gullwing doors, popular on concepts since the 1950s, are certainly an immediate head-turner. Beyond that, however, the design of the Elevated Velocity is powerful. It's both futuristic and current with beautiful lines and sharp edges just where those edges need to be. With the doors closed, the saloon profile of the car is offset by its heavy fenders and high ground clearance. Its look is reminiscent of the Local Motors Rally Fighter, if anyone remembers that short-lived awesomeness machine.

The concept Elevated Velocity's interior is ... well, futuristic and unrealistic at the same time. There's no way those lawn-chair-like seats are comfortable or crash resistant. And it's very red. Wherever there isn't red, there's chrome. But mostly it's red.

Underneath the bodywork, though, the Cadillac Elevated Velocity is a concept based on electric vehicles as multi-capability driving platforms. There are four driving modes, each aimed at a different use case. In e-Velocity Mode, for example, the use case is intense on-road driving, and in Terra Mode, the focus is off-road performance. Both utilize various systems in the vehicle to optimize for those two very different driving scenarios, including air suspension and traction response.

View of the bespoke polo set in the rear of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept
View of the bespoke polo set in the rear of the Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept

Two other modes are more out of the box. Sand Vision is made to give the driver better visibility during a sandstorm. Similar to how Cadillac's see-in-the-dark Night Vision works on current sport utilities. Elements Defy is a mode that is intended to help clean or avoid external elements like dust, debris, and dirt using "dust-phobic vibration." Cadillac didn't expand on how that works, exactly, but it might be a combination of electrostatic and physical vibration on the bodywork.

The rest of the Elevated Velocity concept's design is based on three user experience modes. Separate from, but also part of, the drive modes already mentioned, these modes center on where the driver and passengers are in their journey.

Welcome Mode, to start, sees the vehicle illuminates as the driver approaches. Doors also open, ambient lighting activates, and animations on the steering wheel and screens are triggered.

Elevate Mode then follows, being engaged by the driver upon vehicle startup. The (super red) interior transforms into a relaxation space. The steering wheel, pedals, and other controls retract and the vehicle begins subtly changing lighting and other effects to promote measured breathing and a "headspace for performance."

Then comes Velocity Mode, which engages the driver and puts the (still very red) interior into cool white light to "evoke a sense of exhilaration." Augmented reality head-up navigation and other cockpit tech is designed to assist the driver's performance.

The Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept is on display in Carmel, California during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 15, 2025.

Source: Cadillac

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

AutomotiveCadillacConcept Vehicle
No comments
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!