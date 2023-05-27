Pictorial: The breathtaking cars of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023

An American car has won the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the world's oldest and most traditional automotive concours.

The winning Duesenberg SJ is symbolic in so many ways – it is the very last of the 481 hyper-exclusive Duesenbergs built (most during the Great Depression), and one of the most extravagant two-seater coupes you'll ever see, with a gargantuan English body built on an American motor/chassis for the Maharaja of Indore in India.

By the time it was finished by coachbuilder J. Gurney Nutting in London in 1937, Japan had invaded China and wealthy Indians were relocating to safety in case India was next, so the car was sent to one of the Maharaja's mansions in California. Once war had finished, it returned to India and spent several decades there, appearing in movies and being so recognizable as the conveyance of the Maharaja, it was fitted with taxi-like "occupation lights" to signify whether he was in the car or not – in order that the public did not prostrate themselves by the roadside unnecessarily.

Though only a two-seater, the cockpit of the Maharaja's Gurney Nutting Speedster is still the size of your average city car. The entire car is over seven feet wide and 22 feet long, and brings to life the catch-cry of the class in which it was entered at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este before going on to full concours honours: "the dazzling motoring indulgences of the mighty maharajas." Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este

After many decades it returned to America for a third time to become part of the collection of General William Lyon, the American Air Force chief who parlayed his organizational expertise into building an airline, then into building Orange County's orange groves into suburbia (his construction company built more than 100,000 family homes) becoming one of the most visible captains of industry in post-WW2 America.

The monumental size of the Duesenberg SJ Speedster can be seen in perspective with the cars around it in this image. Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este

The Lyon's family car collection is one of the world's largest and most valuable. This L.A. Times article from 1987 reports William Lyon buying 82 select automobiles from William F. Harrah's Las Vegas Casino Collection for US$28.8 million, doubling the value of his collection (at that time) in the process. One of those cars was a one-of-six Bugatti Royale – later in 1987, another of the closely-held Bugatti Royales sold for $9.8 million at a Christie's auction in London, a world record price for an automobile that stood for nearly two decades. The record it broke was $8.7 million, which had been achieved on the only other occasion that a Bugatti Royale had ever been offered at a public auction.

In 2013, the Robb Report ran a feature article on the Lyon family automobile collection, with the winning car at Villa d'Este in 2023 being photographed at the center as the jewel in the crown. The extravagant Speedster had just been awarded best-of-class honors at the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Robb Report

Bugattis weren't Bill Lyon's automotive passion though – Duesenbergs were, and although the collection contains many Duesenbergs, this car seems to take pride of place whenever the collection has been glimpsed by the public. There are regular exhibitions of parts of the car collection at the Lyon Air Museum in Orange County – the museum William Lyon founded to display his collections of aircraft, military aircraft, military vehicles, automobiles, motorcycles ... ad infinitum.

The Lyon family and one of the most coveted awards on the planet for automobile collectors. Rob Lyon has been obsessed with automobiles his whole life, so the smile on his face represents a lifetime achievement of what could almost be considered an unobtainable goal. Just four years ago, we wrote about David Sydorick's Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B winning the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este and subsequently taking out the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best award. Having climbed one Everest, Rob might yet achieve another. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

The car remains in the Lyon family today, with Rob Lyon picking up the trophy at Villa d'Este and the winning of this award automatically makes the car a finalist in the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award – the defacto world championship for concours cars which puts the winners of eight of the world's most important concours events in front of a dream team of designers once a year – and names a winner. Hence although the Lyon family has never won at Pebble Beach, there may be another path to the goal.

Bill Lyon introduces the main cars in the Lyon car collection including the Concorso winning Duesenberg (begins at 9:30)

The Duesenberg Legend really is the great American Automobile Story

The winning Duesenberg Figoni Sports Torpedo at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. When new, the car cost more than ten times the salary of an American doctor, having been shipped to Paris for Figoni to sculpt one of his famous Art Deco bodies. The full story can be found in our pictorial on the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. ©Rolex/Tom O'Neal

In 2022, a Duesenberg won "best in show" at the Pebble Beach Concours giving the marque its seventh win, behind only Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz which have won it nine times each. Duesenberg is a marque that only existed for 24 years yet it achieved much in that short time – Bugatti began in 1909 (production lapsed twice, but still totals 87 years of production and counting) and the two halves that merged to form Mercedes-Benz began in 1886 and 1890 respectively.

In its first decade of existence, Duesenberg became the first American car to win a Grand Prix (1921 French GP), it won the Indianapolis 500 three times (1924, 1925, and 1927) and when wunderkind E.L. Cord acquired the company in 1926, he decided to package the world-beating performance into the most upmarket automobile available, offering a home-grown alternative to the foreign cars that successful people had purchased until then: Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti, Hispano-Suiza, Isotta-Fraschini and Rolls-Royce.

The Model J was to be squarely targeted at the world's most successful people in the world's most successful country.

The base Duesenberg Model J cost 10 years salary for the average worker by the time it had been "bodied" by a coachbuilder, and it was launched at the New York Automobile Show on 1 December 1928 – not far from Wall Street where the "Great Depression" officially began 10 months later on Black Tuesday, 29 October 1929.

The Duesenberg Model J and its subsequent supercharged SJ and (Special Speedster) SSJ developments offer one of the most intriguing, fiscally-obscene and scandalous tales in automotive history, yet Cord faced the adversity of the Great Depression with the same cold calculation that made him a business tycoon at such a tender age.

He reasoned that despite tens of thousands being evicted from family homes because they couldn't pay the mortgage or the rent, and unemployment running above 25%, there were still plenty of successful people out there and he went after them aggressively.

E.L. Cord's masterful Duesenberg advertising campaigns were designed to position the Duesenberg as the car successful people drove. The cars were individual and entirely bespoke, extremely costly and a badge of success. crafted after their owner's image.

Cord was a natural marketer, and having inherited the performance brand values of Duesenberg’s racing success, he parlayed the performance into real world terms by coining the slogan "The only car that can pass a Duesenberg is another Duesenberg.”

Then, in addition to the print-based advertising campaign associating success with Duesenberg ownership, Cord deployed one of the most successful "influencer" campaigns in history, 80 years before it became common practice.

There were two aspects to the influencer campaign, the first being a celebrity endorsement deal where he created special ultra-fast stylish Duesenbergs for the two leading male movie stars of the day – Gary Cooper and Clark Gable – giving them use of the cars for six months in a deal the detail of which has never been fully disclosed.

The Duesenberg SSJs of Gable and Cooper were the fastest pre-WW2 production road cars by a considerable margin The graphic comes from our feature article, The fastest cars in history: 1946 to now. When Cooper's SSJ went to auction in 2018, it sold for $22 million becoming the most valuable American car in history. Gooding & Company

Though advertisers had just begun using the celebrity appeal of sportsmen such as Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth to sell product, Cord was the first to identify the power of the matinee idol in crafting an exclusive brand. So closely did Cord play his cards that just how he managed to leverage his influence with the movie studios so successfully is a mystery to this day.

The Clarke Gable and Gary Cooper deals were the most visible, but there seems little doubt that Cord was pulling strings behind the scenes as a who’s who of movie stars soon found themselves driving Duesenbergs: Cary Grant, Greta Garbo, James Cagney, Tyrone Power, Errol Flynn, Mae West, Dolores del Rio, Ginger Rogers, Rudolph Valentino, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Joe E. Brown, Clara Bow and Marion Davies were all Duesenberg owners, which is such a comprehensively complete roster that it seems implausible without some form of invisible incentives being offered.

Silent movies had just evolved into "talkies," every town in America had a cinema, and the motion picture had become the most powerful medium by which you could influence the public. The magazines and newspapers of the day were only too happy to run staged imagery of the newly anointed Gods and their chariots and if you look through the image gallery of our story on the Gary Cooper Duesenberg, you’ll see many images of the above stars and their Duesenbergs.

Superstar Clark Gable was already a Duesenberg devotee, well before he was offered a free Duesenberg SSJ for six months for promotional purposes. Gable began his famous (they made a movie about it) extramarital affair with co-star Carol Lombard by asking her to go for a drive in his Duesenberg JN Convertible. Lombard's legendary response was, "Who do you think you are? Clarke Gable." Images and links to the car and movie here.

Selling a luxury car in the greatest financial downturn in history was hard work, but on the back of the illusion of success created by the movie star connection, Cord did manage to assemble a battalion of celebrity customers. Ettore Bugatti created his Bugatti Royale specifically for royalty but sold not one to a blue blood. E.L.Cord sold cars to the playboy heir to the the British throne (the Prince of Wales), Prince Nicholas of Romania, Queen Maria of Yugoslavia, King Victor Emmanuel III of Italy and Alfonso XIII of Spain.

Other high profile celebrities who purchased a Duesenberg included Ethel Mars, Briggs Cunningham, Howard Hughes, Edward Beale McLean (who purchased the Hope Diamond for his wife), Captain George Whittell Jr., William Randolph Hearst, Philip Knight Wrigley, band leader Paul Whiteman, Samuel Northrup Castle and Mrs Payne Whitney. The “Duesy” was just as successful on the other side of the tracks, with gangster Jake "The Barber" Factor a customer, Al Capone buying one for his girlfriend Gladys Walton and a Duesenberg was the trademark wheels of Owney Madden, owner of Harlem's infamous Cotton Club.

The only new car that comes close to having attracted as many current high profile celebrity owners as the Duesenberg is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL two deacdes later, though it was comparatively much cheaper and far more plentiful (3258 sold compared with 481 Model Js). There’s one more owner who helped to propagate the illusion moreso than all others: John de Noira.

de Noira owned Pacific Auto Rental, and he purchased his Duesenberg in 1937 after it had been the personal car of E.L. Cord’s wife for the first two years of its existence. Pacific Auto Rental provided cars to the movie industry, and when he wasn’t driving it, it was appearing in such films as The Great McGinty (1940), Pocketful of Miracles (1951), Al Capone (1955), Party Girl (1958), Howard Hughes (1977), The Gangster Chronicles (1981), City Heat (1984) and many more.

We're not sure if the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award will be held in Paris next February or at the Quail as part of the Pebble Beach Concours and Monterey Car Week celebrations, but it should be noted that the winners of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este have an excellent record in the event. Last year's winner also won its way into the final by winning at Villa d'Este.

Villa d'Este was commissioned by Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este (1509–1572), second son of Alfonso I d'Este, the Duke of Ferrara and grandson of Pope Alexander VI through his (almost equally famous) mother Lucrezia Borgia. The Este family had been lords of Ferrara since 1393, and although it has subsequently changed hands many times, Villa d'Este has always been the residence of the aristocracy – princesses, marquises, sultans, tsars and Popes have lived there. Since 1873, the villa has been one of the most charming and celebrated five-star resorts in the world. The villa is perched on steep ground on the edge of Lake Como, and although its spectacular terraced lawns are world heritage listed, the geography of the location means the number of cars that can be displayed is just 50-60 per event - which further adds to the hyper-exclusivity of the event. Villa d'Este

As previously mentioned in this article, it is believed to be the first time in the event's history that an American car has won at Villa d'Este since it began in 1929. We tried to check, but records of prior winners of the Concorso d’Eleganza are seemingly impossible to procure. We researched the award as far back as we could and could only get back to 2002 before it became too complex to call.

The event has a chequered past, and although it is known that Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este was first run in 1929, which years it has been subsequently run, and which awards are the equivalent of today's accepted "Best in Show as awarded by the jury," make it impossible to assemble a matching set prior to 21 years ago.

In 2002, BMW joined as both the major sponsor and the organiser of the Concorso, and administrative rigour has been applied since – we've asked BMW if it can put together a prior list and the media department has bravely undertaken the task. We'll let you know if it can untangle the spaghetti.

The win is significant, because although it isn't necessary for a car to be Italian to win at Villa d'Este, the limited field, close proximity to Italian collectors, the distinctly Italian atmosphere and the raw data all suggest there's a home ground advantage – the statistics from the 20 prior years show Italian cars have won 15 times (75%), France three (15%) and Great Britain two (10%). Alfa Romeo has won more times than any other marque with seven wins, Ferrari has six wins, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Bugatti have two wins each and Duesenberg and Talbot-Lago have one win each.

Now that's not to say that Villa d'Este is alone in statistical anomalies. Do some analysis on the winning marques at the Pebble Beach Concours d'elegance and you'll find that Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz have nine wins apiece, Duesenberg has seven wins, Rolls-Royce five, Packard (4), Alfa Romeo (3), Daimler (3), Delage (3), Isotta Fraschini (3), Jaguar (3), Bentley (2), Chrysler (2), Horch (2), Pierce-Arrow (2), Voisin (2) and a host of marques have won it once ... with one of those being Ferrari.

For those with knowledge of the collector car marketplace, it might be difficult to comprehend that fact – Ferrari has won "Best of Show" at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance only once since 1950.

Ferrari accounts for seven of the 10 most valuable cars ever sold at auction, more than half of the top 100 most valuable automobiles ever sold at auction and the Prancing Horse marque is so utterly dominant that it also accounts for roughly half of the top 1,000 too – against thousands of other car manufacturers.

Ferrari's domination of the collector car marketplace is ridiculously overwhelming and it is hard to argue that the same criteria involved in judging concours events doesn't have a correlation with the value of a car and there is also no doubt that the world's most dominant collector car marque is statistically underrepresented at the world’s most important concours event. Ferrari, by the way, does not make cars that are ugly, over-produced, slow, and they don't make cars that make sounds that are unpleasant – they are not in any way deficient.

In seven years of the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best award, Ferrari has triumphed three times.



Coppa d‘Oro Villa d‘Este: the People's Choice Award

Ralph Lauren's Bugatti 57SC Atlantic at the Concorso d Eleganza Villa d'Este 2013

There are two main awards at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este each year. The "best in show" by the judges is the main gong, winning a place in the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award final, and the Coppa d‘Oro Villa d‘Este: the "best in show" by public referendum.

It's worth noting that in the 15 years of available records for Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the public and the judges have only agreed three times. One of those rare occasions was when fashion icon Ralph Lauren entered his stunning black, one-of-three Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic at Villa d'Este and the scene is captured in the video above. There is no mystery why it won.

The other two times were both related to almost identical cars, both Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Tourings. The first belonged to Jon Shirley, the former President and COO of Microsoft, and the car swept all before it winning four awards on the day in 2009. The second was in 2019 when David and Ginny Sydorick's 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta won both and then went on to take out the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award.

The Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este is the "best of show" as voted by the public and this year it went to a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California with its elegant coachwork by Pininfarina/Scaglietti. The car is part of Jonathan Hui's Keybridge Collection, and was last seen on the circuit in 2017 when it appeared at "Cartier Style et Luxe" at Goodwood and during Ferrari's 70th Anniversary Celebrations at Maranello. Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este

This year the Coppa d‘Oro Villa d‘Este went to a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California owned by Jonathan Hui's Keybridge Collection which is partially based in Hong Kong and partially based in London.

The win further illustrates the fiscal dedication required to win a major award at an event such as Villa d'Este. There was a time when the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder was the world's most valuable automobile.

In May 2008, British DJ Chris Evans paid EUR €7,040,000 (US$10,894,900) for a black 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California that had been owned for 25 years by Academy Award winning actor James Coburn. The car was purchased by Coburn when he and Steve McQueen went into Brussels during the filming of the movie, The Great Escape in 1961.

Coburn bought it 10 minutes after first seeing it at the famed Garage Francorchamps and loved the car dearly for 25 years before selling it in 1986 when his health began to decline. It was the first car to sell at auction for more than $10 million and it is a sign of the times that exactly 15 years later, the $10.9 million price tag doesn't feature in the top 50 car prices.

If you think this car is particularly pretty, you're not the only one. Apart from winning the public vote at Villa d'Este, prices for the car keep going up. Since that first California Spyder cracked the $10 million mark 15 years ago, there have been quite a few more. Indeed, since then there have been confirmed sales of $18.15 million, $18.05 million, $18,045 million, $17.99 million, 17.16 million, $16.83 million and $15.18 million, plus lots more between $15 and $10 million. Hence you'd expect that this car might be the most valuable in the Keybridge collection, but ... it isn't. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

Like all California Spyders, the Ferrari that won Coppa d‘Oro Villa d‘Este had some delectable provenance. Its first owner was prodigiously talented French writer Françoise Sagan, who had a smash hit with her first novel Bonjour tristesse while she was still a teenager followed by a string of bestsellers. She is best known for the quote, “whisky, gambling and Ferraris are better than housework”, which we feel might have swayed the public vote in favour of the car. Just to put a fine point on the precocity of this writer, she wrote a novel when she was 17-years-of-age, that earned a place in Le Monde's 100 Books of the Century. The quote characterised Françoise Sagan's life, which was dramatized in the movie, Sagan.

Picking up the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este for "best in show" as voted by the public are Jonathan Hui and friend, with the event compere Simon Kidston joining the photo. Kidston's life has been steeped in automobiles, from his "Bentley Boy" uncle who won Le Mans driving with Bentley owner Woolf Barnato, through to his exploits in auctioning, selling and brokering the sale or purchase of many of the world's most important automobiles, including the USD$146.6 million (EUR€135 million) Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé. Kidston operates a collectible car consultancy named Kidston, runs the K500 collectible car market guide, publishes automotive books, produces automotive films, writes for some of the world's leading publications and comperes Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with charm and fluency in three languages. Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este

In addition to the Concorso-winning Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder, the Keybridge Collection comprises some 30 cars, being primarily Paganis, Porsches and Ferraris, but with some additions, such as a McLaren F1 (restored to new condition by McLaren Special Operations), a McLaren F1 GTR Longtail (converted for road use by Lanzante) and a McLaren Senna.

If you haven't heard of a Pagani Codalunga, you're in luck because Pagani entered the Codalunga prototype in the Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award for Concept Cars & Prototypes this year, which it won. Exclusive Car Registry lists The Keybridge Collection as having a Codalunga but we're not sure if the car has yet been delivered. Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d'Este

Then there's three Pagani Huayras (a Codalunga, R and a Roadster) and four Zondas (an original, a Roadster F and two one-offs), five Porsches (Lanzante Porsche 930 Tag Turbo, Carrera GT, 911 Carrera RS 2.7, 911 GT1 Straßenversion 996 and a 911 GT2 993), eight Ferraris (a 250 GT SWB Competizione, a 275 GTB/4, 288 GTO, 599 GTO, 599 XX, F12 tdf, Monza SP1 and a Monza SP2), a Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Straßenversion, a Nissan Skyline GT-R NISMO 400R, a Bugatti EB110 GT, and an Automobili Amos Lancia Delta Futurista.

Now here's the fascination of this pastime of car collecting. Quite clearly there is no shortage of capital available to the Keybridge Collection yet in researching this article we realised that this very same car took a first in class at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in 2003, just after it had been subjected to a rotisserie restoration at the fabled Carrozzeria Nuova Rinascente of Dino Cognolato in Vigonza, Italy. Exactly two decades later, it repeated the feat on the same restoration. It hasn't been refreshed. Bravo Dino!



The most beautiful engine sound

This Porsche experienced the complete evolution of the 917, having been part of that historic homologation line-up of 25 identical racing cars outside Porsche on 21 April 1969, fully experiencing the initial handling woes of being a Long Tail 917, then being transformed into the world-beating K specification. It looked just like this when it completed 2175.8 kilometers at 181.053 km/h to win the 1971 Sebring 12 Hour Race for the Martini & Rossi Racing Team … and most importantly, it sounded just like this too. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

A new and very popular award was added to the proceedings this year in the form of the Trofeo Il Canto del Motore - an official award for "the most beautiful symphonic engine sound."

Not surprisingly, most participants fancied their chances until they realised they were up against a Porsche 917 K, which had a distinct advantage thanks to a competition exhaust system and a razor-sharp 12-cylinder boxer engine.

Generally acknowledged as the world’s greatest living tenor, Kaufmann is renowned for his versatility, a reputation no doubt enhanced by presenting the Trofeo Il Canto del Motore to Christophe Count d’Ansembourg from Belgium. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

For authenticity’s sake, the organizers brought in opera singer Jonas Kaufmann to help decide the winner and present the prize. Christophe d’Ansembourg campaigns the 917 K across Europe and needed little encouragement to thrill the crowds with the blood-curdling battle cry of a working Porsche 917 K race car.

Just for the record, Porsche’s 917 K is an ultra rare and much sought-after beastie and if you fancy making music like this one does, it’ll probably cost you a lot more than $10 million. The last one to sell at auction was Jo Siffert’s car that played a role in Steve McQueen’s “Le Mans” movie, fetching $14,080,000 at Gooding & Company’s official Pebble Beach auction in 2017. The car that won the fictional race in the same movie went to auction at RM Sotheby’s in 2021 with an expectation of $16.0 to $18.5 million but failed to make reserve and was passed.



The first prototype of an iconic sports car

The Porsche 911 has been a mainstay of the global premium sports car segment since it was first shown to the public at the International Motor Show on 12 September 1963 - this Porsche 901 was the first prototype, the first of more than a million 911s and derivatives over 60 years. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

The Porsche 901 and all its descendants represent one of the most distinctive, important and pure bloodlines in the history of the automobile, and this car is the very first prototype - the first car in an iconic dynasty that includes the 911, 930, 964, 993, 996, 997, 991 and 992 families with all their Carrera, Targa, Turbo GT2 and GT3 variants.

The longevity of the family this car began in no way has detracted from its sporting prowess either - descendants won the Targa Florio, 24 Hours of Daytona, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the World Championship for Makes (the World Sportscar Championship at the time) four times consecutively from 1976 to 1979.

Research shows that although the number of 911s produced is now well past a million in number, more than 70 percent are still ready to drive today, and can consistently be found at the top of quality rankings such as the “Initial Quality Study” from the US market research institute J.D. Power.

This car was not the one shown to the public on 12 September 1963, but it is the car that half of England went to see at the Earls Court Motor Show in October 1963 and it was the toast of Europe when it starred at the Salon Internationale de l´auto Genève (Geneva Auto Show) in March 1964.

Although it was originally built by Karmann in August 1963, it was fitted with a non-running mocked-up engine until May 1964 and was then driven extensively by the Porsche engineers who brought the concept to life, with Ferdinand Piëch in particular driving this car for many thousands of kilometers during development, then personally owning it until September 1965.

Not surprisingly, the Porsche 901 prototype won the Trofeo Vranken-Pommery for the best iconic car as voted by the Jury, and it also took out a class win in the "Porsche at 75" Class. It was also a very special day for Alois Ruf, who had been given the car as a birthday present nearly half a century ago. As the now chairman of RUF, the company best known for modifying 911s, he proudly accepted the Trofeo Vranken-Pommery. Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

The car changed hands several times before being purchased after an accident by Alois Ruf, the founder of a closely related family dynasty (RUF Automobile), and gifted to his son in 1969. Alois Ruf Jr. is now the chairman of the company, and recently gave the car a two year nut-and-bolt restoration before bringing it to Villa d'Este for this concorso.

In terms of historical gravitas, this automobile is quite possibly the most significant of any car we will see at a concours this year. In the century of the automobile, a significant poll set out to determine the Car of the Century, in which the 911 placed fifth, behind the Ford Model T, Mini, Citroën DS and another relative (the Volkswagen Beetle). It was the highest placed sportscar and highest place premium car. As the first member of such a significant family, this is a truly priceless automobile!



The Fast And The Formal: Pre-War High Speed Luxury

The Class A (Pre-War High Speed Luxury) winner at Villa d'Este in 2023 was this 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial CL Convertible with body by LeBaron and entered by the Jack Boyd Smith Collection Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

The winning 1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial CL in Category A came from the Jack Boyd Smith Jr. Collection. Jack is relatively new to car collecting but he's taken to it quite convincingly. He attended his first Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance just a decade ago in 2013. He attended the accompanying auctions and spotted the car that would become his first full restoration and, ultimately, Pebble Beach entrant: a 1933 Packard Twelve Coupe that was one of five produced, and two extant.

Twelve months hence, the 1933 Packard found its way onto the show field of the 2014 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance after a full LaVine Restorations rejuvenation. In the car's first outing, it secured a Second-in-Class award behind a custom Chrysler Town Car built specifically for Walter P. Chrysler’s wife. Excited, but hungry for more, Jack left a very successful first outing at the ever-challenging Concours on the water with a singular goal – Best-in-Class.

Welcome To The Collection

In 2015, Jack accomplished this goal with a stunning and rare 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria with custom interior by Dietrich, again wearing a fresh restoration by LaVine Restorations. Over the past six years, Jack's cars have won several Best-in-Class awards at Pebble Beach, along with numerous awards around the world, and Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is now on the list too.



Trofeo Automobile Club Como - for the car driven from farthest away

The Sprague family have been showing this car across the world for 28 years, p[icking up yet another award at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

People come from many countries to attend Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este and there has always been a prize for the entrant that has driven their car the greatest distance. This year's winner was James B. Sprague of Washington, DC (USA) and although we don't think James drove the whole way, we suspect he clocked up a few miles getting there because he has been regularly popping up around the world and winning awards at major concours with this car for more than a quarter century.

James' Open Two Seater 1937 Alvis Speed 25 was a definite supercar in its day and its body was built by one of the traditional English coachbuilders - Offord & Sons, which had been a supplier of carriages to the British Royal Court since 1791. Like many coachbuilders from the horse drawn era, Offord and Sons began building automobile bodies from the beginning of the horseless carriage era circa 1895.

Alvis built 391 Speed 25s between 1936 and 1939 and this gorgeous sports car was commissioned in May 1938 by Fredrick Arthur Thomas, the president of the Institute of Consulting Engineers. It spent WW2 on the island of Jersey under German occupation, returning to England in 1956 and was then imported to the United States in 1962.

Acquired by Sprague in 1995, it has always been well used, completing a 1,000-mile New England tour in 1996, undergoing a nut-and-bolt restoration in 2001 and being shown at Pebble Beach in 2002 where it was awarded "Most Elegant Open Car". The car has been shown across the world in the subsequent two decades, and there's a picture of it on Wikipedia picking up a win at the Meadow Brook Concours in August 2005.

It again landed a second-in-class at Pebble Beach in 2015 and has appeared at several concours we're aware of in the United Kingdom, and it seemingly always gets driven when there's an appropriate venue. So bravo to James Sprague and family for the spirit in which it approaches the show car endeavour.

Now many stories on cars such as this Alvis, where artisans have crafted every single part, often have a line that goes "they don't make them like they used to", but that's not the case because Alvis Car Company has been revived and they're making continuation cars from way back when, just like they used to.

Alvis - The Original Super Car

Like many of the other companies with a glorious back catalog (e.g. Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, AC and Land Rover), Alvis is now making continuation models. Put simply, the Alvis offering is particularly appealing because there's a broad choice of models, you can get them with fuel injection and hence emissions-compliant, fully road-registerable and hence usable, and at around USD$350,000, they're not as expensive as the others.

A Century of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: Heroes of the most famous Race in the World

This Ford GT40 (chassis #1075) won Le Mans not once but TWICE. In 1968, driven by Pedro Rodríguez and Lucien Bianchi, it gave Ford its third consecutive win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, then in 1969, driven by Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver, it finished first again, giving Ford four wins in a row. Only a handful of cars have won the race twice - a Bentley Speed Six (1929/30), a Ferrari 275 P (1963/64), a Porsche 956 (1984/85), a Porsche-powered TWR-WSC 95 (1996/97) and this car. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este



The 24 Hours of Le Mans has been the world’s most important car race since it began in 1923, and this year with the race celebrating its centenary, it was only natural that a class be framed to celebrate the cavalcade of sports cars that have competed in the race.

Sauntering through the crowd, this Mercedes-Benz 300 SL might easily be mistaken for one of its production car brethren that became a must-have for the jet set in the 1950s. It isn't just another Gullwing though. It is the W194 sports racing car that won the 1952 Le Mans race for Mercedes-Benz, driven by Hermann Lang and Fritz Riess. The 300 SL won a lot of races and is closely related to the Grand Prix cars that also won a lot of races, but this is the one that won the race that counted, spearheading the important 1-2 finish that helped the production version become one of the most coveted sports cars in the history of the automobile.

Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

Our condolences to the judges who had to separate a winner for this class as the field of eight cars contained no less than FOUR cars that had actually won the world’s most important race, with one of them winning it twice … and in the end, none of those cars got the class win.

Just a couple of cars lollygagging around on the lawns of Villa d'Este to most, but to those who know, they're both worth a King's Ransom. At left is Peter Goodwin's Ferrari Testa Rossa that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and at right is the car that gazzumped them all to take out the Le Mans Class at Villa d'Este this year - David McNeil's Ferrari 250 GTO. David paid $70 million for the pleasure of owning and driving and showing the car, which is reportedly the pick of the GTO litter. Peter's Testa Rossa cost him $75 million according to the rumour mill. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

The four winners are the 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé (1952 winner), 1959 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (1960 winner), 1968 Ford GT40 (1968 & 1969 winner) and 1976 Porsche 936/77 (1977 winner) … and the winner of the class was the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO which finished fourth outright with a class win in the 1963 24 Hours of Le Mans, but won the 1964 Tour de France and is reportedly the best GTO ($70 mil)



The cost of doing business

This 250 Testa Rossa retired with gearbox problems from Le Mans at its first attempt in 1959 with Dan Gurney and Jean Behra at the wheel, but on 26 June 1960, with Olivier Gendebien and Paul Frere steering, it greeted the chequered flag first and helped create a legend. A win at Le Mans gives a car a provenance you can't buy, unless you have $75 million spare - that's what rumour suggests Peter Goodwin paid Chip Connor for custodianship. Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

We apologise if the mention of all this money seems a little crass, but we've been watching the cost of competing for a class award at a concours climbing for some time now and felt it was time to calibrate the costs in everyone's head. Just 14 years ago, we wrote about a new world record price for a car at auction of $12.1 million - a Ferrari Testarossa just like the one above fetched that amount. Then in 2011, another Testa Rossa pushed the record price to $16.4 million.

The cars at Villa d'Este this year were approaching perfection and there seems little doubt that the amount of money spent chasing that perfection grows exponentially each year. The setting has always been near perfect.

Be aware of what a privilege it is to witness an event such as this.