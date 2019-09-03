© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Cupra's Tavascan electric SUV concept is a tasty styling exercise

By Loz Blain
September 03, 2019
Cupra's Tavascan electric sporty SUV concept looks like a high-tech evolution of the Formentor
Cupra's Tavascan electric sporty SUV concept looks like a high-tech evolution of the Formentor
View 13 Images
The Tavascan's modern-looking cockpit
1/13
The Tavascan's modern-looking cockpit
Sculpted carbon/leather/Alcantara seats
2/13
Sculpted carbon/leather/Alcantara seats
Nice hood nostril detail
3/13
Nice hood nostril detail
Clean, modern interior design
4/13
Clean, modern interior design
Nice-looking sculptural mirrors
5/13
Nice-looking sculptural mirrors
A bit of aggressive tongue action where the grille would be on an ICE car
6/13
A bit of aggressive tongue action where the grille would be on an ICE car
Turbine-style rims look great in motion
7/13
Turbine-style rims look great in motion
Super-clean side silhouette
8/13
Super-clean side silhouette
The taillight cuts across the entire rear design
9/13
The taillight cuts across the entire rear design
A futuristic vision of a sporty electric SUV
10/13
A futuristic vision of a sporty electric SUV
Door handles: so last year
11/13
Door handles: so last year
From this angle, it almost pulls off the hot hatch look
12/13
From this angle, it almost pulls off the hot hatch look
Cupra's Tavascan electric sporty SUV concept looks like a high-tech evolution of the Formentor
13/13
Cupra's Tavascan electric sporty SUV concept looks like a high-tech evolution of the Formentor

Spanish automaker Seat's high performance Cupra brand has continued its snowballing run into electrification with the announcement of a new Tavascan concept for the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show. It's an all-electric sporty SUV that takes Cupra's attractive designs an evolutionary leap forward from February's Formentor hybrid concept, and it looks really neat.

With the Formentor going into production in 2020, Cupra is looking to get its grubby mitts on what it sees as the next auto market hot-spot: all-electric SUV coupes. To do so, it's borrowed the MEB platform that underpins Volkswagen's ID electric range, which provides a 77 kWh floor-mount battery pack, with front and rear axle electric motors totaling 225 kW (302 horsepower). Range is expected to be "up to 450 km" (280 mi), and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration will take "less than 6.5 seconds" – although these figure won't be hugely relevant until Cupra starts talking about production.

What's more interesting is how it's skinned. Cupra's design team has taken the basic silhouette of the Formentor and detailed it up to throw it five or 10 years into the future. The smooth "liquid metal" painted surfaces contrast nicely with curvy and technical carbon accents.

The taillight cuts across the entire rear design
The taillight cuts across the entire rear design

A coast-to-coast taillight and logo are echoed at the front of the car with a sexy slit between the headlights, and a wicked carbon tongue piece where you'd expect a grille on an ICE car is echoed in a really nice rear bumper detail. Turbine-style wheels look great both parked and in motion.

Step inside, and the Tavascan goes for "inner calm" with sculptured carbon seat units, finished in leather and Alcantara. There's nothing so ugly as seatbelts included though, which relegates the cabin to science fiction. Mind you, there's little that's unachievable about the Model 3-style tablet infotainment screen, digital dash or steering wheel.

Sculpted carbon/leather/Alcantara seats
Sculpted carbon/leather/Alcantara seats

The Tavascan will be on display at the IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show between September 10-22. Jump into the gallery for plenty more photos.

Source: Cupra

Tags

AutomotiveCupraSeatConcept CarsSUVElectric Vehicles
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical and military technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production, and he remains the only New Atlas contributor willing to put his name to a sex toy review. A singer by night, he's often on the road with his a cappella band Suade.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More