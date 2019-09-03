Cupra's Tavascan electric SUV concept is a tasty styling exercise

Spanish automaker Seat's high performance Cupra brand has continued its snowballing run into electrification with the announcement of a new Tavascan concept for the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show. It's an all-electric sporty SUV that takes Cupra's attractive designs an evolutionary leap forward from February's Formentor hybrid concept, and it looks really neat.

With the Formentor going into production in 2020, Cupra is looking to get its grubby mitts on what it sees as the next auto market hot-spot: all-electric SUV coupes. To do so, it's borrowed the MEB platform that underpins Volkswagen's ID electric range, which provides a 77 kWh floor-mount battery pack, with front and rear axle electric motors totaling 225 kW (302 horsepower). Range is expected to be "up to 450 km" (280 mi), and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration will take "less than 6.5 seconds" – although these figure won't be hugely relevant until Cupra starts talking about production.

What's more interesting is how it's skinned. Cupra's design team has taken the basic silhouette of the Formentor and detailed it up to throw it five or 10 years into the future. The smooth "liquid metal" painted surfaces contrast nicely with curvy and technical carbon accents.

The taillight cuts across the entire rear design Cupra

A coast-to-coast taillight and logo are echoed at the front of the car with a sexy slit between the headlights, and a wicked carbon tongue piece where you'd expect a grille on an ICE car is echoed in a really nice rear bumper detail. Turbine-style wheels look great both parked and in motion.

Step inside, and the Tavascan goes for "inner calm" with sculptured carbon seat units, finished in leather and Alcantara. There's nothing so ugly as seatbelts included though, which relegates the cabin to science fiction. Mind you, there's little that's unachievable about the Model 3-style tablet infotainment screen, digital dash or steering wheel.

Sculpted carbon/leather/Alcantara seats Cupra

The Tavascan will be on display at the IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show between September 10-22. Jump into the gallery for plenty more photos.

Source: Cupra