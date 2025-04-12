Watch out BMW & Mercedes: BYD's premium Denza brand launches in Europe

Last year, BYD sold over 4.2 million cars worldwide, with over 90% of those sales occurring in China. And it doesn’t look like the company is resting on its laurels, for it has just launched its high-end Denza brand in Europe.

BYD has its eyes set on competing with luxury German carmakers like BMW and Mercedes, in addition to bolstering its presence outside of Asia. Ironic considering Denza was a 50:50 joint venture with Mercedes at one point.

But now that the premium brand is fully owned by BYD, it has officially debuted in Europe at the Brera Design Week in Milan, which is being held between April 7 and 13. At the moment, BYD controls three different brands: Yangwang, Fang Cheng Bao, and Denza – and under the lattermost, the business plans to combine all of its high-end offerings in Europe.

Alfredo Altavilla, the group's special adviser for Europe, stated that Denza would lead the group's technological prowess in the years ahead despite making up just over 3% of its overall sales. "It will anticipate tech features that will later appear on BYD brand cars," he stated following the Milan Design Week unveiling.

As for the car sales, the company is expected to kick off its European journey with the battery electric version of its 1,000 horsepower Z9 GT sport wagon by the end of the year.

The Z9 GT is available in China in two different pricing points: a plug-in hybrid version that starts at RMB 334,800 (about US$45,633) and an all-electric model that starts at RMB 354,800 (about US$48,360). I can clearly see parallels being drawn with the Porsche Panamera when the sporty Denza eventually makes its way to Europe.

Although BYD intends to begin production at its first European plant, in Hungary, from October, the early Denza models will be made and shipped from China. In March 2026, a second BYD site in Turkey is anticipated to go operational, which will be able to produce 500,000 cars annually.

The current tariff hikes across the globe could complicate things of course, and until the first Denza car finally arrives, who knows how the automotive industry will pivot around the economic shift.

But if you’re BMW, Mercedes, or even Audi, I bet you’re sweating. First, because such marques simply won't be able to compete on pricing with Denza. And second, BYD is miles ahead of its European counterparts in terms of technological progress. For example, BYD recently revealed its new battery system, which is reportedly capable of charging an electric car in just five minutes. That was quickly followed by its plans to build the world's largest battery-swapping network. And let's not forget the Yangwang self-driving hypercar, which comes with the ability to take off and leap over 20 feet.

"The aim is to make Denza a full-liner premium brand," stated Altavilla, pointing out that it caters to both younger, tech-inclined consumers and conventional premium clients.

It will certainly take a significant effort from other automakers to match Denza on all these points. As long as it means more competition, I’m all for it!

Source: Denza