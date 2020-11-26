Dreamer's new adventure camper van turns a bike garage into a bunk room

One of the latest floor plans from French camper manufacturer Dreamer, the 2021 D60 combines several common features into an uncommon adventure van. Like many other camper vans, the D60 has a rear bedroom, but this versatile space becomes a gear garage with the flip of a switch and then a family-size bunk bedroom. It has workshop utility down low, homey comfort up high.

With the D60, Dreamer takes two common camper van elements – a Winnebago Revel/Adria Twin Supreme-style lift-away rear bed and an available rear bunk bed layout – and seamlessly transforms them into one, allowing the rear of the van to hold up to four people or two bikes plus other cycling and camping gear at any one time. It's not the only van out there with this capability – the seven-person Knaus Boxlife 630 ME is another we've seen – but the D60 clears out a taller, more spacious garage with an electric-lift bed that rises straight up to the ceiling.

The lower bed removes and the upper bed lifts electrically to clear out a full garage for bikes and other gear Dreamer

The optional Active Pack really dials the D60 in for gear-hauling adventure, creating a rugged garage to hold up to the repeated abuse of having bikes, paddles, camping tables and other gear loaded in and out. The package adds reinforced aluminum flooring and a floor-integrated bike rack mount to help secure bikes down. It also brings in a few universal amenities helpful for both garaging gear and living at camp: a hot/cold shower hookup good for spraying down muddy or dusty equipment and a 230-V outlet to charge an e-MTB on the way to the trailhead. Helmets, shoes, gloves, body armor and other accessories find a home on the metal shelving against the lower sidewalls.

From the cold, hard metal floor and cabinetry, the D60 cargo area transitions into a softer, more homey atmosphere at mattress level, the treaded aluminum giving way to wood-look interior trim. The standard power-lift bed measures roughly 190 x 130 cm (75 x 51 in) and sleeps two people. Buyers can add single or double modular lower beds to sleep up to a total of four people, while the upper cargo area includes a tall wardrobe and cabinets for storing clothes and other soft goods.

Opt for the available double lower bed, and the D60 is a four-person family van that carries plenty of gear Dreamer

Propping all that multipurpose rear equipment up is a reinforced rear suspension on the base 636-cm (250-in) Fiat Ducato. Buyers can upgrade the standard 118-hp 2.3-liter engine with a number of options up to 178 hp and bump the chassis from 3,500 kg to 4,250 kg (7,715 to 9,370 lb), but unfortunately there's no Ducato 4x4 option to really make it an off-road adventure rig. Buyers will have to settle for optional traction and hill descent assist.

Up front, the D60 benefits from Dreamer's new recessed driver's cab, which opens up headroom and increases the feeling of interior spaciousness. The swivel driver cab seats and two-seat rear bench make room for four people during the ride and around the removable expandable dining table. The compact kitchen block across the aisle has a diagonal pair of burners and stainless steel sink sunken below a hinged lid, with a sizable 149-L fridge standing a step back.

The interior is a classic layout with driver-side dining area and bathroom, passenger-side kitchen, and rear bedroom Dreamer

The driver-side bathroom features a wet layout with a cassette toilet next to a rectangular shower floor and a slim sink in the corner. The van carries up to 95 liters of fresh water and 100 liters of waste water. A Truma Combi diesel cabin/water heater is available as part of the Fun + package, which also brings a secondary battery to assist the standard 100-Ah AGM battery in powering onboard electrical equipment.

Other standard D60 equipment includes LED interior lighting, a touchscreen command center and living area TV prewiring. Dreamer does not list pricing online, but a look around at dealership listings shows that the D60 starts around €50,000 (approx. US$59,625) in Germany.

Source: Dreamer UK

