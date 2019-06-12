Camper vans usually sleep two to four people on a combination of rear bed and optional pop-up roof bed. Occasionally we see a van that can sleep five or six. The latest Boxlife from Germany's Knaus goes a step further, sleeping up to seven people on four available lift-away and stow-away beds. That's impressive enough, but the van's variable, multifunctional furniture also allows campers to clear out the load area to pack in bikes, boards and other gear for the trip. All in all, it's an outdoor adventure powerhouse.

