E-Hummer flexes Bronco-like 4x4 and pickup muscles ahead of fall debut

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the electric Hummer pickup debut is finally getting a date ... or at least a timeframe: fall 2020. Sadly, that means we can expect another half-dozen or so teasers between now and then. Happily, today's teaser gives the best look yet at GMC's e-Hummer truck, revealing a shadowy profile that shows the shape of things to come. Make that "shapes," because we also get a first look at the rugged 4x4 utility vehicle set to join the Hummer lineup later down the line.

Little by little, the GMC Hummer story is piecing itself together. Not that it's of immediate concern for the average driver — the 1,000-hp electric off-roader clearly isn't going to pull the F-150/Silverado masses into the electric camp. It's sure to be much more a shiny new toy for wealthy folks like spokesman LeBron James.

That said, the e-Hummer is shaping up to be a very intriguing piece of engineering. Today's minute-long teaser video shows the first look at the truck's powerful profile. The squared-off front-end, short hood and front overhang, long cab, and compact bed give it a more centered feel than the average pickup. It also appears to be riding fairly high over top some serious ground clearance below, but that could just be the shadows swallowing up the lower edges.

GMC will debut the Hummer pickup this fall ahead of a launch in Fall 2021 General Motors

And that's just the beginning —a few seconds after the pickup profile appears toward the video's end, "the world's first supertruck" gives way to an SUV, a burly 4x4 that recalls the Hummers of the past while previewing a growing Hummer family of the future. Assuming it shares the same 1,000-hp powertrain with the pickup, it looks to be an overpowered, low-volume all-electric answer to Ford's new Bronco.

We very much look forward to seeing what both the Hummer pickup and 4x4 can do off-road. Those rugged, balanced profiles, massive 11,500 lb-ft torque figure lurking in the shadows below, and removable roof panels should combine to create an absolute tour de force of dust-spewing fun. Available driving modes like "adrenaline" and "crab" mode will help drivers squeeze out every last drop of performance potential across various terrains.

GM teases the removable roof of the electric GMC Hummer truck General Motors

Back on the highway, Hummer drivers will have the latest driver-assistance tools at their disposal thanks to integrated Ultra-Vision cameras and the next-gen version of GM's Super Cruise automated driving system. Today's teaser video also previews a roomy frunk below the hood.

In related news, steel production began today at the Lordstown, Ohio location that will serve as its Ultium battery production facility. A joint venture with LG Chem, the plant will build batteries to power not only the e-Hummer but other upcoming electric EVs, including the Cadillac Lyriq scheduled to debut as a show car next week.

The GMC Hummer pickup will be available for reservation around the time of its debut, going into production roughly a year later in fall 2021. According to the video fine print, Hummer SUV timing and details will be announced at a later date.

