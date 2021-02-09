All-electric Jeep Wrangler concept to power to life next month

Like so many other events, the annual Easter Jeep Safari was a victim of COVID-19 last year. Jeep will help make up for the loss of a 2020 event with its plans for this year's Safari. Beyond just the usual slate of Jeeps dressed up in their best aftermarket component kits, Jeep will debut an all-electric Wrangler concept at the event. The concept should show how even an all-out adventure 4x4 like the Wrangler can leverage electric power, offering a fun-loving, fast-torquing off-road experience.

The electric Wrangler concept build will be a part of "The Road Ahead" that Jeep kickstarted with a Super Bowl advertisement on Sunday. As far as electrification goes, Jeep has already started down the Road by introducing 4xe hybrid models like the Wrangler 4xe. The Grand Cherokee will become the next member of the 4xe family in the second half of 2021.

The road behind the "Road Ahead" included last year's introduction of the Wrangler 4xe Jeep

As for the electric Wrangler concept, Jeep is keeping the details close to its chest for now, confirming only that it's a 100-percent battery electric vehicle (BEV). A battery variant of a pure-blooded off-roader like the Wrangler will undoubtedly reignite a conversation about the driving range limitations of BEV technology, but another part of Jeep's "Road Ahead" plans calls for installing solar-powered charging stations at major off-road destinations. Jeep will start with locations that regularly appear in its badge names and advertising, including the Rubicon Trail and Moab.

While range might be a legitimate worry related to an all-electric Wrangler, the off-road icon should also benefit from all-electric drive power, enjoying advantages like immediate torque and e-motor torque vectoring,

Other stops on the Road Ahead include this year's introduction of the production Grand Wagoneer, the forthcoming launch of the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, and the launch of a hands-free autonomous driving assistance system in the Grand Cherokee L later in 2021. Jeep even has some fun imagining outdoor-loving owners of the future enjoying a campfire using a high-tech interior in the concept cabin below – perfect for winding down a particularly windy or rainy evening at camp.



The 2021 Easter Jeep Safari starts on March 27 and runs through April 4 in Moab, Utah. We'll bring details about the Wrangler BEV concept and any other concept Jeeps once they make their first appearance.

You can watch Jeep's "Road Ahead" commercial below.



