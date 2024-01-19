© 2024 New Atlas
Eriba Car camper van taps into fun and flair of vintage VW camping bus

By C.C. Weiss
January 18, 2024
Eriba Car camper van taps into fun and flair of vintage VW camping bus
The Eriba Car offers heat, hot water and a fixed-roof design ready to stay warm in cold camping spots
1/25
The Eriba Car offers heat, hot water and a fixed-roof design ready to stay warm in cold camping spots
The Eriba car includes a full wet bathroom with indoor/outdoor shower
2/25
The Eriba car includes a full wet bathroom with indoor/outdoor shower
The primary rear bed sleeps two, and an available convertible front bed kit adds a third berth
3/25
The primary rear bed sleeps two, and an available convertible front bed kit adds a third berth
Hymer uses a combination of "Deep Ocean" and "Tiburino" furnishings and surfaces to give it a distinctive interior look and feel
4/25
Hymer uses a combination of "Deep Ocean" and "Tiburino" furnishings and surfaces to give it a distinctive interior look and feel
Hymer credits the open shelf above the galley with adding to the feeling of openness inside
5/25
Hymer credits the open shelf above the galley with adding to the feeling of openness inside
Buyers can choose from standard upholstery in "Toledo Sand" or "Seattle Stone," or upgrade to "Dayton Cognac" or "Boston" leather
6/25
Buyers can choose from standard upholstery in "Toledo Sand" or "Seattle Stone," or upgrade to "Dayton Cognac" or "Boston" leather
The multi-adjustable extendable table ensures the best dining comfort for four people
7/25
The multi-adjustable extendable table ensures the best dining comfort for four people
The Eriba Car packs loads of storage space with overhead shelves and cabinets throughout and hidden compartments in the floor and camping fixtures
8/25
The Eriba Car packs loads of storage space with overhead shelves and cabinets throughout and hidden compartments in the floor and camping fixtures
Hymer looks to bring back some nostalgic flair of classic Eriba Touring caravans and VW camper vans
9/25
Hymer looks to bring back some nostalgic flair of classic Eriba Touring caravans and VW camper vans
The silver is somewhat subdued but the Deep Ocean really pops
10/25
The silver is somewhat subdued but the Deep Ocean really pops
The Eriba Car splashes some color on the floor of CMT 2024
11/25
The Eriba Car splashes some color on the floor of CMT 2024
Eriba Car in Deep Ocean and Cherry Red, both split with "Candy White"
12/25
Eriba Car in Deep Ocean and Cherry Red, both split with "Candy White"
The double bed at the rear folds away for more loading space
14/25
The double bed at the rear folds away for more loading space
The bathroom sink folds out of the way when not in use, clearing extra space for showering
15/25
The bathroom sink folds out of the way when not in use, clearing extra space for showering
The all-new Eriba Car Volkswagen Crafter camper van
16/25
The all-new Eriba Car Volkswagen Crafter camper van
Eriba Car wet bath
17/25
Eriba Car wet bath
Under-floor storage
18/25
Under-floor storage
Storage inside the bed support base
19/25
Storage inside the bed support base
Load large luggage, bicycles or other tall gear in with help from the folding bed
20/25
Load large luggage, bicycles or other tall gear in with help from the folding bed
Combo dual-burner stove/sink at the galley
21/25
Combo dual-burner stove/sink at the galley
A peek inside the sliding door of the new Eriba Car camper van
22/25
A peek inside the sliding door of the new Eriba Car camper van
Above-galley shelf
23/25
Above-galley shelf
Inside the Eriba Car VW camper van (we're not sure what's up with Hymer's teal background out the windows)
24/25
Inside the Eriba Car VW camper van (we're not sure what's up with Hymer's teal background out the windows)
The Eriba Car camper van splashes some color on the floor of CMT 2024
25/25
The Eriba Car camper van splashes some color on the floor of CMT 2024
Hymer is mining nostalgia for decades past to lay the foundation of a new camper van future, shuffling brand names around to present a true eye-catcher meant to encourage freedom and adventure. The all-new Eriba Car brings back some of the timeless style and flash of the classic dual-tone VW camper bus but on a modern VW Crafter van filled out with the warm, homey ambiance for which Hymer group products have become known. Designed to be "anything but ordinary," the new camper van looks to offer van lifers something a little different.

The first thing that strikes us as not quite ordinary about the Eriba Car is its branding. Eriba is one of four brand lines sold by Hymer GmbH & Co. KG, and it's the one that's been dedicated to camping trailers for nearly 70 years. There have been Eriba camper vans and motorhomes in past decades, but if you look at the brand's own accounting of seven decades of milestones, they're all trailer-related.

In recent years, it's seemed like Hymer has been tasked with pushing the boundaries of camper van and motorhome design, while Eriba has been doing the same with trailers, including launching one of the sleekest, most modern towables out there.

So why a new Eriba Car now?

The Eriba Car splashes some color on the floor of CMT 2024
The Eriba Car splashes some color on the floor of CMT 2024

Hymer explains that it's looking to tap into the longstanding cult classic status of the Eriba Touring brand in hopes of launching a van that develops equal and immediate cult appeal of its own. It doubles down by giving the new van a retro-inspired but comfortably contemporary multi-color design that begins with the vibrant two-tone Crafter paint scheme. Buyers can choose to offset the white upper with Deep Blue or Cherry Red or go with a more subtle combination of upper silver and lower Metallic Iridium Grey. The dual-tone paint is reminiscent of the vibrant colors of classic Volkswagens and Eriba Touring caravans alike.

"From the very beginning, Eriba has been surrounded by this unique narrative of freedom, individuality, and refreshing coolness," said Hymer central marketing chief Frank Heinrichsen. "Without sacrificing any of this, the Eriba Car now demonstrates that we have not only grown as a company, but also grown up."

Inside the Eriba Car VW camper van (we're not sure what's up with Hymer's teal background out the windows)
Inside the Eriba Car VW camper van (we're not sure what's up with Hymer's teal background out the windows)

The colorful styling continue inside, where Deep Blue furniture and panels are tempered by more earthy surfaces and soft-touch paneling. A combination of direct and indirect lighting highlights those contrasts, while light-colored yacht-inspired floor planks help keep the space bright.

The Eriba Car's color combo is quite unlike the average camper van, but its layout is very familiar. It features the Hymer staple of a raised foldaway sprung mattress at the rear, which offers a 200 x 136-cm (79 x 54-in) sleeping surface at night while keeping the center aisle clear for loading during the day. The wet bathroom is directly in front of the bed on the driver's side, supplying the shower, toilet, foldaway sink and vanity mirror. The shower can also be used outside by simply pulling it out through the bathroom window, says Hymer.

A peek inside the sliding door of the new Eriba Car camper van
A peek inside the sliding door of the new Eriba Car camper van

The galley on the other side of the van houses a dual-burner gas stove, sink, extendable counter and pull-out refrigerator. A few steps from the stove, the swiveling dual-leaf dining table adjusts to accommodate those seated at the dual-seat rear bench and swivel cab seats. The Eriba Car also includes an available outdoor dining set with folding table and chairs, sized to be stowed in the cargo area below the bed.

Hymer credits the open shelf above the galley with adding to the feeling of openness inside
Hymer credits the open shelf above the galley with adding to the feeling of openness inside

The 236-in (599-cm) Eriba Car is built on a Volkswagen Crafter 3500 with 2.0-liter TDI engine in 140-hp or available 177-hp tunes. A six-speed manual is standard, an automatic optional. The living area comes standard with heat and hot water, a 95-Ah AGM leisure battery and a 100-L fresh water tank.

Hymer debuted the Eriba Car at the CMT show in Stuttgart, which wraps up this weekend. The van will be available from European dealers beginning in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2024 for a base price of €74,900 (approx. US$81,600).

Source: Hymer

