Ferrari unveils the SP48 Unica, a bespoke one-off supercar

Created at the behest of a single customer, the futuristic SP48 Unica takes the outgoing twin-turbo F8 Tributo in a radically different – but still very Ferrari – direction. Side-by-side shots show just how much difference a new set of bodywork can make.

Ferrari's Styling Center team worked with engineers at the Maranello factory to completely redesign the exterior of the car for a muscular and futuristic new look with some wild new highlights, including a grille and rear engine cover featuring three-dimensional honeycomb shapes thanks to procedural-parametric modeling and 3D additive prototyping.

The A-pillars seem to disappear into the black tint of a windscreen that looks like a wraparound, but isn't, and the effect gives the cabin a helmet-visor look reminiscent of what Koenigsegg has done with the Jesko.

The back end keeps its twin round exhausts and the overall profile shape, but takes things into the Cyberpunk 2077 realm with slitted tail-lights sandwiched between a lower ridge and a completely redesigned rear spoiler that extends from the rear wheel arches and joins in the center to a solid panel coming down from the roof.

The Unica (right) debuts a super-futuristic rear end compared to the F8 Tributo (left) Ferrari

Changing the bodywork so extensively meant Ferrari had to re-work the airflows for cooling and downforce. The interior got somewhat of a makeover as well, but there are no photos, so you'll have to track down the single owner, "a long-standing client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation," and ask for a ride to check that out.

We've put a few more side-by-side shots in the gallery to show just how far this design strays from the F8 Tributo. Enjoy!

Source: Ferrari