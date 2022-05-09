© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Ferrari unveils the SP48 Unica, a bespoke one-off supercar

By Loz Blain
May 09, 2022
Ferrari unveils the SP48 Unica...
Ferrari's new SP48 Unica, a one-off project built for a single customer
Ferrari's new SP48 Unica, a one-off project built for a single customer
View 7 Images
Ferrari's new SP48 Unica, a one-off project built for a single customer
1/7
Ferrari's new SP48 Unica, a one-off project built for a single customer
Even the rims get sharpened up for the Unica
2/7
Even the rims get sharpened up for the Unica
The side shape has a bit of a broken-biscuit sort of look
3/7
The side shape has a bit of a broken-biscuit sort of look
Top-down on the SP48 Unica
4/7
Top-down on the SP48 Unica
The Unica, left, with the original F8 Tributo
5/7
The Unica, left, with the original F8 Tributo
The Unica (right) debuts a super-futuristic rear end compared to the F8 Tributo (left)
6/7
The Unica (right) debuts a super-futuristic rear end compared to the F8 Tributo (left)
The SP48 Unica (top) gains a little extra downforce than the F8 Tributo (bottom) thanks to its completely redesigned bodywork
7/7
The SP48 Unica (top) gains a little extra downforce than the F8 Tributo (bottom) thanks to its completely redesigned bodywork
View gallery - 7 images

Created at the behest of a single customer, the futuristic SP48 Unica takes the outgoing twin-turbo F8 Tributo in a radically different – but still very Ferrari – direction. Side-by-side shots show just how much difference a new set of bodywork can make.

Ferrari's Styling Center team worked with engineers at the Maranello factory to completely redesign the exterior of the car for a muscular and futuristic new look with some wild new highlights, including a grille and rear engine cover featuring three-dimensional honeycomb shapes thanks to procedural-parametric modeling and 3D additive prototyping.

The A-pillars seem to disappear into the black tint of a windscreen that looks like a wraparound, but isn't, and the effect gives the cabin a helmet-visor look reminiscent of what Koenigsegg has done with the Jesko.

The back end keeps its twin round exhausts and the overall profile shape, but takes things into the Cyberpunk 2077 realm with slitted tail-lights sandwiched between a lower ridge and a completely redesigned rear spoiler that extends from the rear wheel arches and joins in the center to a solid panel coming down from the roof.

The Unica (right) debuts a super-futuristic rear end compared to the F8 Tributo (left)
The Unica (right) debuts a super-futuristic rear end compared to the F8 Tributo (left)

Changing the bodywork so extensively meant Ferrari had to re-work the airflows for cooling and downforce. The interior got somewhat of a makeover as well, but there are no photos, so you'll have to track down the single owner, "a long-standing client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation," and ask for a ride to check that out.

We've put a few more side-by-side shots in the gallery to show just how far this design strays from the F8 Tributo. Enjoy!

Source: Ferrari

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

AutomotiveFerrariSupercarsConcept Cars
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!