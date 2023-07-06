Fiat embraces Riviera motoring with the Ami-like Topolino electric quad

Stellantis has pulled back the curtains on an adorable electric micro car called the Topolino, which is described as the "perfect urban mobility device" and comes in two distinct styles – one that's all closed up and another that does away with the doors.

Space can be a premium on bustling city streets, meaning that driving a big sedan or SUV around is not an attractive option for daily commutes or quick shopping trips, and then there's the joy of trying to park up as well.

Way back in 2009, Renault presented a potential solution in the low-powered but immensely fun Twizy electric quadricycle. Its relatively diminutive proportions and tight turning circle made it a good fit for inner city madness – plus the lower-speed version could be driven without a license in some European countries by folks as young as 14.

The quadricycle formula has been repeated by the likes of Microlino, Silence and Citroën in the years since, and now Fiat has brought some Italian flair to the party with the Ami-like Topolino – "the perfect vehicle to experience the Italian summer on the narrow roads of the Italian beautiful coastline."

The Fiat Topolino open version can be had with a mini shower, for cooling down or cleaning up after a day at the beach Stellantis/Fiat

Where the recently announced 600e is described as the 500 model's big sister, the Topolino can be thought of as its smaller sibling. It measures 2.33 m (7.6 ft) long and comes with a satin exterior finish, chrome detailing, vintage mirrors, and funky retro wheel covers.

The vehicle's 5.4-kWh battery pack is reported good for up to 75 km (46.6 miles) of per-charge range, and can be topped up in under four hours via a standard wall outlet. And again, the top speed is 45 km/h (28 mph) which means that in some Euro zones, the vehicle can be driven by 14-year-olds.

There's side-by-side seating for driver and passenger, a central dock with USB charging for a smartphone, a hook nearby to help keep bags off the floor, and 63 liters of interior storage space plus a rear luggage rack outside.

The Fiat Topolino comes in two variants - one closed and the other open Stellantis/Fiat

The closed model sports two doors (one hinged at the back and the other at the front), lots of glass and a sunblind up top while the open version features a fold-back fabric sunroof, thick rope instead of doors and can be had with a mini shower for hosing yourself down after a day at the beach.

Either variant can be optioned with a portable Bluetooth speaker, a USB mini fan, a thermal water bottle and seat covers that can be used as soft beach towels.

The Fiat Topolino is priced at €9,890 (which converts to about US$10,760), and is scheduled to be available in Italy first from the end of this year.

