Flowcamper van packs in clever expansion and woodsy psychedelic style

By C.C. Weiss
March 19, 2020
The Mercedes Sprinter-based Flowcamper Max
There are a number of different Flowcamper Max models, including both 592- and 690-cm versions
The Flowcamper Max has some of the original VW Flowcamper retro flair but within a more subdued, modern motif
The Flowcamper Max can be painted in various colors
In addition to the all-wood interior Flowcamper showed at CMT 2020, buyers can add a little more color
Most Max models share this transverse rear bed, but the longer 690-cm version has a longitudinal bed
A look back at the raised rear bed of the Flowcamper Max
Skylights and cabinetry overhead
The bathroom door swings o
The bathroom door swings open to enclose the shower
9/26
Flowcamper Max Autark and Max Grande Autark floor plans
The top model is the base variant with no bathroom, while the lower model has a toilet closet but without the expandable shower room
Indoor/outdoor-access
Indoor/outdoor-access 40L compressor fridge/freezer
The Flowcamper Max offers several seating options along with an expandable table and swivel cab seats
Ready for dinner
Optional convertible front bed
The kitchen/bathroom sink slides out for easier access
Inside the Flowcamper Max load doors
The Max uses a dry separating toilet that Flowcamper estimates can go for several weeks between disposals
Instead of a water tank underneath the vehicle or in a cabinet, the Flowcamper Max has its fresh water tanks easily accessible on a slide
Flowcamper reveals the new Max at CMT 2020 earlier this year
A look at the transition from toilet closet to full bathroom with shower
Below that worktop, the kitchen slide-out has a dual-burner stove
The Max becomes a full-size camper van in a Flowcamper lineup that also includes mid-size VW and Mercedes camper vans
A look the dual-burner stove and fridge
Vanufaktur offers a number of engine options and can build the van on the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4
The Mercedes Sprinter-based Flowcamper Max
Part throwback hippy wagon, part rustic lodge on wheels, the new Flowcamper Max is a Mercedes Sprinter camper van quite unlike any other. A follow-up to more compact, psychedelic Flowcamper vans of the past, the Max brings a larger interior with fixed bed and multipurpose living space. The expandable WC joins up with the kitchen block to create a roomy bathroom, and the kitchen compacts down when it's not actively cooking dinner. The Max connects the past with the present as it hops between music festivals or disappears off-grid for days on end.

Slathered in bright-orange paint, adorned with flowers and filled with tie-dye-themed furniture, the original VW T6 Flowcamper was probably the most retro modern camper van we've ever covered, at least prior to the Citroën Concept Type H WildCamp. The Max sizes up to a full-size van and also tones down the day-glow, free-loving retro-ness with a little modern flair. Specifically, the light, knotty wood walls and trim lend an on-trend rustic chic look to the whole affair, teaming with the available paint options to create a mobile living space bathed in light.

Skylights and cabinetry overhead

With or without the available pop-up roof, the 233-in (592-cm) Flowcamper Max is anchored by a 51 x 73-in (130 x 185-cm) transverse double bed at the rear. Thanks to the toilet room compartment and kitchen wall just ahead of the mattress, campers enjoy something of a discrete rear bedroom space separated off from the greater living area up front. Overhead cabinetry provides space for clothes and other essentials.

Moving forward, the innovative kitchen frees up a long wood countertop by packing its dual-burner stove onto a full slide-out module below. When it's time to cook, the stove module slides out from under the counter toward the front of the van, stowing away the rest of the time. This leaves room for the permanent countertop and the square, wood-trimmed basin sink at the rear of the kitchen block. The 40-L fridge/freezer is concealed behind a wood face panel below the stove and is accessible inside and out, whether the greater slide-out is pulled out or stowed away. The simple alcohol stove can be removed and used outdoors.

A look the dual-burner stove and fridge

The expandable "Flow" bathroom is another clever space-optimizing feature that essentially teams with the kitchen block to create a full-width wet bathroom. Instead of packing the toilet and shower together in the narrow driver-side compartment, Flowcamper designers put the shower drain in the center aisle outside the small toilet closet. The toilet compartment door swings open 90 degrees to create a partition between the shower and bed, and a sliding extension panel closes off the front side to create a private shower room. The design relies on the kitchen sink to double as the bathroom sink, its faucet pulling out to also work as a shower head. The entire sink basin even slides out for more convenient access from within the bathroom.

A sliding frontside door completes the shower room

The Max van seats between two and five people, depending upon options selected. It can sleep two on the rear bed, a third on the optional convertible front bench, and two more in the optional pop-up roof. The front bench works with an expandable table and swivel driver cab seats to create the dining lounge.

Around back, the space below the fixed rear bed houses the gas tanks and 50 liters of fresh water, leaving free space for cargo. Flowcamper also offers a dog crate, drawer module and other accessories to round out the load area. The van includes diesel air heating, a 1,500-W inverter, and an 80-Ah AGM battery that can be upgraded to dual 100-Ah lithium-ion batteries.

There are a number of different Flowcamper Max models, including both 592- and 690-cm versions

Vanufaktur, the company that builds Flowcampers and other vans like the Dogscamper, has not yet filled out the pricing section of its Max catalog, but German RV media put the base price at €60,000 (approx. US$65,375) when the van launched at CMT back in January. That base model is a simpler version of the camper that packs a basic storage closet in place of the expandable bathroom. Along with a more complete interior with bathroom, Vanufaktur offers a 272-in (690-cm) "Grande" version with longitudinal bed, various engine options and all-wheel drive. We've reached out to Flowcamper to get more detailed pricing information and will update the article when we receive it.

Source: Flowcamper

