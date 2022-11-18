© 2022 New Atlas
Genesis unveils X Convertible, completing its X trilogy of future cars

By Aaron Turpen
November 17, 2022
Genesis unveils X Convertible, completing its X trilogy of future cars
The Genesis X Convertible concept finishes the trilogy of new EV concepts from the Korean luxury brand
The Genesis X Convertible concept finishes the trilogy of new EV concepts from the Korean luxury brand
The sleek design of the X Convertible from Genesis has elements of timeless classics from other luxury makes
From this angle, the hood lines and lighting accentuate the Genesis X Convertible concept's low-slung appearance
The subdued but accentuating lighting on the Genesis X Convertible concept highlight its sleek form
Balance is a key concept in any design format and the Genesis X Convertible
Interior controls in the Genesis X Convertible concept
The lineup of Genesis X concepts which herald the electric future of the luxury brand
Early conceptual sketches for the Genesis X Convertible
Unveiled on the beach in Southern California, the Genesis X Convertible
While the mockups from Genesis gave the car a good look, photographers were enamored with the real thing
The 2+2 interior of the Genesis X Convertibel concept includes quilting, sustainable materials, and more
Simplicity through electronics is the general cockpit design for the driver in the Genesis X Convertible concept
Breathless is a good word for the look of this Genesis concept in front of the oceanside sunset
The Genesis X Convertible concept received perfect weather for its unveil in Southern California
Korean luxury automaker Genesis unveiled its new concept, the X Convertible, just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto show. A 2+2 electric drop-top, the car is based on the same architecture and electric powertrain as 2021's Genesis X Concept and Genesis X Speedium concept, and marks the final chapter in the luxury brand’s X concept series.

The reveal saw the vehicle secreted inside a car-sized box next to the Pacific Ocean for effect, being revealed when all four walls gently opened.

“The venue was a natural choice as California leads the US in adoption of electric vehicles," said Luc Donckerwolke, head of design at Genesis. "And its temperate climate allows year-round enjoyment of the convertible vehicle format.”

It features a folding hardtop roof (that wasn’t on display during the reveal) and a futuristic interior that echoes its X predecessors. Along with the powertrain, the X Convertible borrows the X Speedium’s high-performance sound system created by sound designer Guk-il Yu.

The company says the design is inspired by Korean roof architecture, a recurring theme in its vehicles. Inside, the cabin featured colors Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange integrated into the stitching and upholstery. Giwa is the Korean name for the roof tiles, and Dancheong is named for the decorative coloring on wooden buildings in South Korea. The upholstery is made from recyclable wool and leather.

Onlookers will no doubt see elements from other high-end convertibles of past and present. With aspects of Bentley, Aston Martin, and perhaps some Rolls-Royce evident in the car’s look, putting it in good company.

On the outside, the X Convertible is finished in Crane White and flecked with pearl particles. Wrap-around LED lights accentuate the lines of the car on each corner, and a fresh concave elliptical ducktail spoiler turns up gently from the rear above the double-lined tail lights. Sitting on aero-spec wheels designed to extract heat from the brakes, the X Convertible’s long nose stretches elegantly forward. In front, a diamond-shaped LED formation suggests the general shape of the Genesis logo.

Genesis did not announce powertrain specifics, other than saying it’s a battery-electric concept. As with all of the X series of concept vehicles, we suspect the X convertible is an indicator of what to expect from upcoming models in the company’s lineup.

Co-authored by Kristin Shaw

Source: Genesis

