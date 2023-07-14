Goodwood world premiere for track-focused Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric

Hyundai has motored into the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week to debut the first electric vehicle to get a N-brand high-performance makeover. The dual-motor Ioniq 5 N is a faster sprinter, comes with a simulated eight-speed transmission and carries more battery capacity.

The track-oriented performance tweaks undertaken by Hyundai's N-brand engineers are numerous, and you can gawp at every last one via the source link at the end.

But we've picked out the highlights, starting with a 166-kW motor to the front and a 282-kW unit to the rear making for a total output of 448 kW, though a special performance boost can push that up to 478 kW for a sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds.

The top speed is reported to be 260 km/h (161.5 mph), and Hyundai says that drivers can choose from three different traction levels "to launch their vehicle like a professional race car." The vehicle also comes with an e-shift feature that's designed to simulate the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of N-brand gasoline racers, controlling torque output to mimic the feeling of moving through manual gears.

The 2024 Ioniq 5 N has made its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, UK Hyundai

The driver can also experience the aural delights of an internal combustion engine's growl courtesy of a 10-speaker active sound system, or a "futuristic EV sound" can also be selected if desired.

Hyundai has increased the battery capacity to 84 kWh, though expected per-charge range won't be revealed until closer to market launch. The driver is given direct control of the vehicle's energy usage with the push of a few buttons though, while enhanced thermal management should decrease the chances of performance dips during "intense track driving."

The Ioniq 5 N supports fast-charging at up to 350 kW for a top up to 80% in just 18 minutes and, just like the non-N model, the performance-enhanced flavor can also share its juice thanks to Vehicle-to-Load capabilities, to power equipment while glamping or top up an ebike battery.

As well as N badging here and there and special "performance" colors, the track-focused EV sits a little lower than standard models, is also wider at the bottom and comes in 80 mm (3.1 in) longer. The front gains a chunkier lip plus functional air-cooling mesh while the rear is treated to a sporty wing-type spoiler. Elsewhere, engineers have reinforced the body and chassis for "rally-inspired dual-motor AWD cornering" and strengthened the steering column for improved response and feedback.

The 2024 Ioniq 5 N features a N Grin Boost that increases the vehicle's motor output to 478 kW Hyundai

Inside are low-riding reinforced bucket seats, a newly-designed steering wheel with fingertip paddles, and a track-optimized center console along with modern comforts like cupholders, USB-C ports and wireless charging.

It rolls on 21-inch aluminum wheels wearing "high-grip" 275/35R21 Pirelli P-Zero rubber, and stopping power comes primarily from regenerative braking. This is backed up by specially tuned hydraulic brakes rocking a 400-mm disc and four-piston monobloc calipers to the front and 360-mm discs with single-piston calipers in back.

Hyundai debuted the 2024 Ioniq 5 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, but hasn't revealed any availability or pricing information.

Source: Hyundai