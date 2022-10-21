Hyundai goes off-grid glamping with hotel experience powered by EVs

As well as offering a clean and quiet way to get from A to B, some electric vehicles – like the F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Kia's EV6 – can also power tools or equipment. Hyundai is demonstrating such vehicle-to-load abilities by opening an off-grid glamping experience powered by Ioniq 5 crossovers.

The so-called Hyundai Hotel can be found at the Colemans Farm glamping retreat on the edge of Epping Forest in Essex in the UK, about an hour outside of London, and has been put together with the help of columnist, broadcaster and author Grace Dent.

It's built around a luxury cabin that can accommodate two guests, and features an open-plan living area kept snug by a woodburner. There's a single sleeping space featuring a double bed with ensuite bathroom, and guests can look forward to enjoying crisp autumn views courtesy of outside decking while the firebowl and barbecue provide heat and sustenance.

The cabin can accommodate two guests, boasts an open-plan living space, single bedroom with double bed and ensuite bathroom, and outdoor decking with firebowl and BBQ Hyundai

The installation also boasts a hotel restaurant and bar area, where guests can order cocktails and tuck into a three-course meal cooked using locally-source ingredients by a local chef. And there's a coffee lounge here too.

All electrical gadgetry at the boutique hotel is powered by Ioniq 5 electric vehicles courtesy of vehicle-to-load technology, which supplies 230-V/50-Hz AC power through two ports to a maximum of 3.6 kW from each car – this includes an espresso machine and a cinema experience provided by a projector and speakers, plus a popcorn maker.

The Hyundai Hotel has been curated with broadcaster Grace Dent, seen here enjoying popcorn and an espresso made with gadgets powered by the Ioniq 5 Doug Peters/PA Wire

Hyundai first introduced the sharp-lined Ioniq 5 as a concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, subsequently launching last year as one of the coolest-looking electric crossovers we've seen. Hyundai UK told us that the glamping experience is powered by a fleet of AWD and RWD vehicles, each providing the juice for a different core element via its 73-kWh battery pack. The Ioniq range has since been expanded with the recent launch of an electric sedan called the Ioniq 6.

"Our award-winning Ioniq 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into," said Managing Director at Hyundai UK, Ashley Andrew. "The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid."

The Hyundai Hotel is made up of a luxury guest cabin, restaurant/bar area and a cinema experience - with each core element powered by an Ioniq 5 EV sporting a 73-kWh battery Hyundai

Sadly, the Hyundai Hotel doesn't look to be a permanent fixture at Colemans Farm, and is open for guest bookings until November 5 only.

Source: Hyundai