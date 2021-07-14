Hyundai Santa Cruz mini-pickup prices in just over $25,000

The American auto market has itself a real, live pickup car, and we now know what it's going to cost. Coming in a wide range of trims, Hyundai's Santa Cruz prices in between US$23,990 and $39,720, before freight charge. Will buyers be convinced by the new "Sports Adventure Vehicle" even though it prices in closer to midsize pickups than Ford's $20K Maverick small pickup?

Hyundai announced Santa Cruz pricing this week after having premiered the new small pickup back in April, making good on a concept first presented way back in 2015. Below, you can see the full list of 2022 Santa Cruz prices before the $1,185 freight charge that brings the SE base price to $25,175 and the lowest-priced AWD to $26,675.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz price sheet Hyundai

Knowing Ford's plan to price the Maverick in at $19,995 before destination fees, we would have expected Hyundai to at least get the 195.7-in (497-cm) Santa Cruz swimming in the low 20s. Instead, the diminutive pickup edges closer to the base prices of the $26,265 2021 Ford Ranger and $26,395 2021 Chevy Colorado, both of which include destination fees.

Instead of competing on low price, it looks like Hyundai will look to emphasize that the Santa Cruz is a different style of vehicle for a different style of buyer, an "SAV" that combines the comfort and drive of a modern crossover with the utility of a bed in back.

The 2022 Santa Cruz is small and its bed is too, as illustrated here Hyundai

Hyundai's research has long suggested that there's a demand for a compact crossover with a utility bed for hauling gear, and the innumerable Instagram user photos and automaker advertisements showing all manners of bicycles, kayaks, skis, kites and other gear dangling off every surface of small SUVs and wagons suggests it's onto something. And a mini-pickup certainly seems much more practical than an open-back hatchback.

The Santa Cruz's pickup bed isn't your average bed. Measuring between 48.4 in (122.9 cm) and 52.1 in (132.3 cm) long, the bed is made from molded composite. It includes an integrated lockable tonneau cover and lockable under-floor storage for added flexibility.

Under-bed storage allows for further expansion of the cargo area's capacity Hyundai

In front of that pickup box, the Santa Cruz comes with a four-door cab. The rear seats include under-seat storage accessed by 60:40-lift seat cushions. Up front, the Santa Cruz runs infotainment on an edgeless 10-in display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Standard Santa Cruz driver-assistance technologies include forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning, while available options include highway drive assist, blind spot assist and surround view monitor. Models with the base 190-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder offer 3,500 lb (1,588 kg) of towing, while all-wheel-drive models with the 275-hp 2.5-liter turbo can pull 5,000 lb (2,268 kg).

The Santa Cruz will go on sale in late July. Production is being handled at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing plant.

Source: Hyundai

