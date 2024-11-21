Hyundai's three-row Ioniq 9 EV is built for serious comfort

Hyundai has just taken the wraps off its Ioniq 9, an electric crossover SUV aimed at families and camping enthusiasts. This entirely new addition to the company's EV lineup is set to launch in the US and other markets in 2025.

What's especially exciting about this model is all the thoughtful features included for maximum comfort. Here's a rundown of what you can look forward to, depending on where you're seated.

With three rows of seats, the newest Ioniq can seat six or seven passengers, depending on the second row configuration you choose. The Korean carmaker says this SUV has the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, at 3,130 mm (123.2 in). That allows for as much as "1,899 mm [74.7 in) of headroom and 2,050 mm [80.7 in] of legroom, when second and third rows are combined." The first and second row seats can also recline fully with footrests so you can nap while juicing up the car.

Oh, and those four seats will get a Dynamic Touch Massage feature, that will deliver "pressure and vibration to stimulate blood flow and circulation." The second row seats can also swivel around, so passengers in the back can face each other when the vehicle is stationary.

The Ioniq 9's front two rows get massage features, and can recline fully for naps at charging stations Hyundai

The 'Universal Island' armrest between the front seats includes a wireless charger, a cubby hole that can be opened from the front and rear, and another nifty feature – it can actually slide back to serve the second row passengers too. There's also a panoramic sunroof that extends quite a bit from the front to the back of the cabin.

The second row can swivel to face the third, and the armrest can slide between the front two rows Hyundai

Sounds good all around

Hyundai says it's worked extensively on reducing noise in the interior. To that end, the Ioniq 9 gets sound-absorbing tires to minimize tire resonance, structural reinforcements to reduce low-frequency noises on rough roads, and the company's Active Noise Control-Road system. The latter was introduced in 2020, and works similar to noise canceling tech in headphones.

The Ioniq 9 gets a bunch of features and enhancements to reduce noise in the cabin - including sound absorbing tires Hyundai

The Ioniq 9 also gets a 14-speaker Bose audio system, with support for 5.1-channel surround sound. There's a feature called e-Active Sound Design included too, which simulates any of a range of engine sounds that responds to how you're driving.



In the cockpit

The driver gets a bunch of clever features to control the Ioniq 9. There's a voice-controlled AI assistant, a 12-inch curved infotainment display, an augmented reality head-up display that projects info onto the windshield, and digital rearview cameras with dedicated 7-inch displays inside the car.

The cabin is packed with thoughtful creature comforts, driving assistance features, screens, and charging ports Hyundai

Those cameras also beam blind spot views right into the 12-inch digital gauge cluster, so you can see objects to avoid without looking away. The central rearview mirror is also a screen that negates the need to strain to discern what's behind your large car.

You'll also get a selection of Level 2 ADAS or driving assistance features, including auto steering and adaptive cruise control. In addition, the Ioniq 9 can alert you if there's anything behind the tailgate before you open it. And if you've been standing still in traffic for a while, it can let you know when other cars in front of you finally start moving.



Clever camping features

Hyundai talks up the Ioniq 9 as a companion for outdoor adventures, and actually includes a few handy features for when you're camping.

There are multiple 100-W fast-charging USB-C ports around the car, so you can quickly juice up your gadgets before you step out for a hike. The cargo area gets a standard power outlet to charge appliances.

These power ports and outlet can all run off the drive battery instead of the 12-V battery. That means you don't have to worry about using up juice for the car's systems and needing to jumpstart it. Thanks to bidirectional charging, the Ioniq 9 can also power your house with its own 110.3-kWh pack.

There's a standard power outlet in the cargo area to charge appliances, and you can close the tailgate from inside with the press of a button Hyundai

And if you intend to fold down the rear seats and set up a sleeping area back there, you can independently control the climate in just the rear zone – reducing unnecessary power consumption. Plus, there's a button in the cargo area within reach to close the tailgate without having to leave your comfy spot.



Loads of options

When the Ioniq 9 arrives next year, you'll be able to choose from three powertrains, three tire sizes, multiple trim levels, and 16 exterior colors.

The Ioniq 9 comes in a choice of 16 exterior colors and 3 powertrain options Hyundai

All three powertrains will offer over 300 miles (482 km) of range, but you'll get a little less out of the more powerful Performance option. The base model delivers 215 hp (160 kW) and goes from 0-60 mph (0 - 100 km/h) in 8.5 seconds. The Performance variant will do 420 hp (313 kW), making for a 0-60 mph time of less five seconds.

The car gets a Tesla network-compatible charger, and can go from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes using the 350-kW charger.

No matter which powertrain you choose, you'll get at least 300 miles out of the Ioniq 9's 110.3-kWh battery pack Hyundai

Pricing hasn't been officially announced, but Car and Driver estimates the Ioniq 9 will start at US$62,000, and go up to about $73,000. Considering how well appointed it is, this could shake up the family SUV segment in 2025.

Source: Hyundai