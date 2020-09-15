Jaguar F-Pace 2021 refresh brings hybrid options

Jaguar has given its F-Pace SUV a mid-life refresh, with a reimagined exterior, new engine options and new connectivity options all a part of the mix. The 2021 F-Pace is promised to offer more luxury and more efficiency, with electrification brought into the fold through new mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

Jaguar has taken to the front end of the F-Pace in an attempt to create a “more assured dynamic presence,” with the resculpted bonnet featuring a wider bulge, while the grille, bumper and air intakes are designed to appear slightly larger and wider. New super slim LED quad headlights also feature up front that adapt automatically to the road and traffic ahead. New slimline lights can also be found at the back, along with a redesigned bumper and tailgate intended to create a “more confident appearance.”

Jaguar has given its F-Pace SUV a mid-life refresh Jaguar

The interior is all-new, spearheaded by a centrally mounted 11.4-inch curved touchscreen in place of the old 10-inch unit, which it is claimed to be three times brighter than. This serves as the command center for the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is powered by a pair of onboard LTE modems and promises instantaneous start-up.

A look inside the new Jaguar F-Pace Jaguar

On offer are 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter turbo gasoline and diesel engines, with mild-hybrid options available on all except the range-topping diesel and lower-end gasoline models. A plug-in hybrid option is also available on the range-topping gasoline model, offering 33 mi (53 km) of electric-only range with its 17.1-kWh battery able to be charged to 80 percent in as little as one hour 40 minutes from a domestic wall outlet or in as little as 30 minutes via a 32-kW DC fast charger.

All models are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive, while Jaguar’s R-Dynamic specification is also an available option on all models to add a performance-inspired look.

Pricing for the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace starts at £40,860 in the UK (US$53,000) and is available to order now.

Source: Jaguar