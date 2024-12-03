© 2024 New Atlas
Jaguar boldly ventures in a new direction with its Type 00 concept

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
December 03, 2024
You've never seen a Jaguar like the Type 00 concept before
An exterior panel reveals the Prism case which contains 'totems' to switch up the interior's lighting and graphics themes
An exterior panel reveals the Prism case which contains 'totems' to switch up the interior's lighting and graphics themes
Dual floating seats and instrument panels are separated by a brass spine running through the length of the cabin
Dual floating seats and instrument panels are separated by a brass spine running through the length of the cabin
Jaguar presented the Type 00 in London Blue and Miami Pink at the Miami Art Week
Jaguar presented the Type 00 in London Blue and Miami Pink at the Miami Art Week
Modern cars need more brass, like these laser-etched panels that hide the Type 00's rear cameras
Modern cars need more brass, like these laser-etched panels that hide the Type 00's rear cameras
Slot one of three included 'totems' into the center console to engage a theme for the interior's lighting, graphics and scents
Slot one of three included 'totems' into the center console to engage a theme for the interior's lighting, graphics and scents
The boxy-looking Type 00 reveals flowing curves on closer inspection
The boxy-looking Type 00 reveals flowing curves on closer inspection
The combination of stone, brass, and wool makes for an interior like no other car I can think of
The combination of stone, brass, and wool makes for an interior like no other car I can think of
The strikethrough pattern from the grille is repeated on the roof and rear end
The strikethrough pattern from the grille is repeated on the roof and rear end
These 23-inch wheels with the new Jaguar 'Artist's Mark' make for an aggressive stance
These 23-inch wheels with the new Jaguar 'Artist's Mark' make for an aggressive stance
The Type 00's clean bodywork culminates in a bold version of the strikethrough horizontal pattern at the rear end
The Type 00's clean bodywork culminates in a bold version of the strikethrough horizontal pattern at the rear end
A stone plinth in the cabin's center supports the Type 00's floating seats
A stone plinth in the cabin's center supports the Type 00's floating seats
Jaguar raised eyebrows the world over with its brand refresh earlier this month. It was seen as totally out of character for the 89-year-old British luxury marque, thanks to minimalist typography in its new logotype, and vibrant imagery featuring contemporary choreography and avant garde fashion. The company's now unveiled a fresh concept car to usher in its new design direction, and now it's all starting to make sense.

Rather than an auto show or a private event, Jaguar revealed its Type 00 concept at Miami Art Week. That's fitting, because it really looks like something you'd more likely see in a gallery than a dealership. Its launch video depicts the crafts of sculpture and painting to reveal elements of this striking – and possibly polarizing – design. It's the result of Jaguar designers following the brand's new philosophy of 'exuberant modernism,' and executing chief creative officer Gerry McGovern's brief: "Create new objects of desire."

I can't even wait to conclude this piece to sound off on the Type 00 – I absolutely love the way this has come together, and I love how it's vastly different from where Jaguar was headed up until now. I can't wait to hear your take in the comments.

Jaguar Type 00 | Copy Nothing Miami

On to more about what we're looking at here: this electric two-door fastback concept is more than 16 ft (5 m) long, with a distinctive stretched-out hood. You'll notice the 'grille' on the upright nose features a pattern of horizontal lines; Jaguar calls this design element the 'strikethrough,' and it's repeated on the rear end, as well as on the roof.

There's no rear window; instead, the Type 00 will get cameras to show you what's eating your dust. There are also cameras behind beautiful brass pop-out panels bearing the revamped leaping Jaguar logo – now called the 'Maker's Mark' – laser-etched into them.

Another powered panel on the exterior contains what's called the 'Prism case,' which contains totems made of brass, Travertine stone, and Alabaster. You can slot each of these fobs into the interior center console to engage different themes for the cabin's ambient lighting, on-screen graphics, and scents.

The Type 00's butterfly-style doors open up to reveal a unique luxurious interior, with stone panels, an unusual brass spine running through the center of the cabin, and stitch-free wool blend floating seats.

The combination of stone, fabric, and metal goes far beyond simply looking like an evolution of today's automotive designs, and appears to draw inspiration from far more diverse range of influences. It's got me thinking of indulgent Roman palaces, albeit 2,200 years after Caesar's time. I can't remember when a car evoked that sort of image in my head.

The Type 00's massive 23-inch wheels aren't exactly the most practical, but hey, the brand isn't aiming squarely for efficiency here.

That said, Jaguar claims a four-door production car inspired by this one for late 2025 will be kitted out to deliver 430 miles (692 km) of range, and rapid charging to the tune of "200 miles of charge in 15 minutes." That as-yet unnamed Jaguar GT is also said to put out 1,000 hp, and Auto Express UK reckons it'll cost around US$165,000.

With that, Jaguar's made as dramatic a reboot as any automaker I can recall in recent years, and I'm here for the big bet it's making on a whole new design language. The company has even ended sales of its current lineup of cars to accommodate its next era of luxury vehicles. Whether you're a fan yet or not, you've got to hand it to Jaguar for going all in on its idea of celebrating originality.

Now hurry up, flex your fingers, and get into the comments section – I'm all ears.

Source: Jaguar

Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

