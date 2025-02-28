Kia's slick EV4 sedan promises 390-mile range to rival Tesla's Model 3

Kia's got a bunch of new EVs in the pipeline, and I'm especially jazzed about this EV4 sedan. It's set to arrive stateside later this year, and boasts seriously solid range to give the Tesla Model 3 a run for its money.

As with the other models from the new lineup, the EV4 gets bold, modern styling all around, from the muscular body style to the vertical headlights. It takes the company's clean aesthetic a step further past what you see on the current gas-powered K4.

The EV4 will be available as a saloon as well as a hatchback for folks in Europe, with the former claiming 391-mile (630-km) range when you opt for the 81-kWh battery.

There's also a 58-kWh battery if you don't need all that much juice, and it's good for 267 miles (430 km). Kia says you can expect to go from 10%-80% in roughly 30 minutes at the supercharger. The hatchback will do a few miles less with the same battery options, at 367 miles (590 km) and 255 miles (410 km). Naturally, real-world figures will be a fair bit lower.

The EV4 hatchback has a commanding profile – too bad this variant won't make it to the US Kia

Whichever body type and battery option you go with, you're getting a single 201 hp front-wheel-drive motor that does 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 7.4 seconds, with a disappointing-on-paper max speed of 105 mph (169 km/h).

I love the proportions of the EV4 saloon, especially from this angle Kia

The well-appointed interior looks spiffy, and closely resembles that of the previous EV3. There's a 30-inch infotainment unit spanning three displays. You can activate 'Rest Mode' to recline the front seats and switch on mood lighting with a single button; Theater mode sets up the screens, lighting, and optional eight-speaker Harman Kardon system for an immersive experience as you stream Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube.

The EV4's interior is largely similar to that of the EV3, but you've got a 30-inch infotainment setup and a relaxing Rest Mode for the front seats Kia

In the cockpit, you'll get the latest version of Kia's regenerative braking for single-pedal driving, and a bunch of driving assistance features, including Forward Collision Avoidance. You can also control various functions in the cabin with voice commands, thanks to Kia's AI Assistant.

The GT-Line appearance package brings some design changes, but performance remains the same as the standard variant Kia

If you're feeling fancy, you can opt for a the GT-Line appearance package that nets you 19-inch wheels and restyled front and rear fascias. You'll get about 17 cubic feet (490 liters) of luggage space in the saloon, which looks good for several bags on a long road trip.

There's a lot of plastic in the EV4 cabin, but given it's similar to that of the EV3, it's all high-quality stuff Kia

So what's this going to cost? Kia hasn't revealed numbers yet, but Car and Driver estimates this will come in at about US$35,000 – several thousand less than the performant EV6. That would also be cheaper than Tesla's $44,000 Model 3, and a tad bit less than Hyundai's $37,850 Ioniq 6. If it hits the $35K mark, Kia could give sedan fans more to choose from if they go the electric route – and it'd be about time, too.

Source: Kia