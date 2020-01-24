La Strada goes beyond the van with plus-sized monocoque camper van

Since the launch of the third-generation Sprinter, German shop La Strada has been updating its lineup with versatile Sprinter camper vans for on- and off-road. This month, it premiered the new flagship of its Sprinter fleet, the Nova EB. Above and beyond a simple van conversion, the Nova is a Class B+ motorhome with a single hunk of weatherproof fiberglass opening up spacious living accommodations. The two-sleeper Nova provides an elevated standard of van life for those that demand a little something extra.

Much like the Wingamm City Twins, the Nova EB expands van life beyond the van cabin by putting a fiberglass monocoque atop a Sprinter tractor head. By doing so, La Strada creates a vehicle that measures 215 cm (85 in) in width by 299 cm (118 in) high, respectively 11 and 16 cm (4 and 6 in) more than its Sprinter-based Regent S camper van with super-high roof. That may not sound like a huge difference, but in a camper van floor plan that utilizes every bit of free space, it does open up some noticeable elbow room.

La Strada Nova EB C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

In reworking the Nova around the new-generation Sprinter, La Strada focused on creating a more seamless monocoque. It eliminated external disruptions wherever possible, relying on internal hinges and replacing external locks and latches with internal push buttons on the likes of the gas and toilet compartments. It also moved the electrical hookup inside, routing the cable through a floor-access panel. The windows are mounted flush with the side panels and tinted to match the motif. Even the side awning has been mounted into a recess to create a more uniform appearance.

As with any good motorhome, the real story lies inside the Nova's widened doorway. La Strada splits the double bed up for the first time in the Nova, installing two longitudinal beds at the rear. Each bed measures 80 cm (31 in) wide, with lengths staggered at 200 and 189 cm (79 and 74 in). For those that prefer a single bed, a fill-in panel adjoins the two into one 205 x 170-cm (81 x 67-in) queen.

The two beds in back can join together to create a double La Strada

Each raised bed conceals considerable under-bed storage. The front area below each mattress houses clothes drawers and a wardrobe, while the rear sits above the storage garage below. The garage is sized for bicycles and other large gear and is accessed via two exterior side doors and an interior trap door.

Stepping down from the bed, the center of the van is filled out with the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen includes a dual-burner stove, 80-L refrigerator, sink and work space. The wet bath's toilet and sink/shower areas are split by an accordion shower door, the sink folding up into the wall during showering.

Farther ahead, La Strada takes advantage of the widened interior by installing a roomier dinette with L-shaped bench across from a storage console. Though the Nova EB is a two-sleeper, two additional belted seats allow it to transport up to four people and seat them together at dinner.

One thing that's conspicuously lacking inside the Nova EB is an MBAC-powered smart control system like we've seen on other recent Sprinter camper debuts, such as the Marco Polo update and the Bimobil LBX 365. It seems a perfect fit for this type of upmarket, plus-sized camper van, so perhaps it will be added in a future edition.

The extra space afforded by the GRP module allows for a roomy dining area with L-shaped bench La Strada

The Nova's standard 161-hp engine sends power to the rear wheels, and all-wheel drive is available optionally, as are engine upgrades. At 699 cm (275 in), the Nova EB still manages to stay within the length of a larger van, about the size of a long Sprinter van. The motorhome has a payload of 710 kg (1,565 lb).

The Nova EB pierces six-figure territory with a €100,930 (approx. US$111,550) base price. Standard equipment includes a 100-Ah gel battery, Truma Combi 6 heater/water boiler and 100-L fresh water tank. The debut model at CMT was optioned up to €146,525 (US$161,950) with a generous list of upgrades, including a 120-Ah lithium battery, a multimedia package with 19-in TFT display and DVD player, Truma iNet connectivity, and a 100-W solar charging system.

Source: La Strada