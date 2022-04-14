© 2022 New Atlas
Lamborghini unveils Huracan Tecnica supercar in New York

By Aaron Turpen
April 14, 2022
The new Huracan Tecnica from Lamborghini promises new levels of street and track performance
The Lamborghini executive team poses with the new Huracan Tecnica in New York
At a private event held in New York City as part of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Lamborghini has unveiled its latest supercar – the Huracan Tecnica. It pulls from other models in the Huracan stable to create a powerful road and track car.

The Huracan Tecnica uses the engine from the Huracan STO, tuned to produce 640 Cheval-Vapeur (CV), or roughly 631 horsepower (464 kilowatts). It's a rear-wheel drive automobile, delivering 416.7 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. According to Lamborghini, that results in a 3.2-second 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint.

A specially-tuned and modified suspension can be further tuned by the driver with drive mode settings – and the rear-wheel direct steering means harder corners. Those features are further enhanced with brake cooling improvements.

Lamborghini will display the Huracan Tecnica at the New York International Auto Show, which opens to the public on April 15th and closes on the 24th. The automaker promises to provide more details closer to the vehicle's launch date.

Source: Lamborghini

