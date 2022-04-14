Lamborghini unveils Huracan Tecnica supercar in New York

At a private event held in New York City as part of the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Lamborghini has unveiled its latest supercar – the Huracan Tecnica. It pulls from other models in the Huracan stable to create a powerful road and track car.

The Huracan Tecnica uses the engine from the Huracan STO, tuned to produce 640 Cheval-Vapeur (CV), or roughly 631 horsepower (464 kilowatts). It's a rear-wheel drive automobile, delivering 416.7 pound-feet (565 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. According to Lamborghini, that results in a 3.2-second 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint.

A specially-tuned and modified suspension can be further tuned by the driver with drive mode settings – and the rear-wheel direct steering means harder corners. Those features are further enhanced with brake cooling improvements.

Lamborghini will display the Huracan Tecnica at the New York International Auto Show, which opens to the public on April 15th and closes on the 24th. The automaker promises to provide more details closer to the vehicle's launch date.

Source: Lamborghini