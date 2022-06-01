Land Rover's 8-seat Defender 130 shuttles the crew all over the map

Land Rover gave the Defender 90 and 110 sizes when it first introduced the new coming of its iconic 4x4 a few years ago. A longer 130 model has long been in the works, and it made its global debut this week, adding some extra size and passenger capacity to Land Rover's most capable nameplate. More than just extra size, the Defender 130 is a luxurious, uniquely equipped SUV with standard air suspension, quad-zone climate control, and the new Defender's near-bombproof, go-anywhere construction.

The Defender's number designations have more historic significance than modern-day accuracy, as the new Defender 130's wheelbase measures 119 inches (302 cm) and would really be better-called a "120," if not for tradition. In fact, it shares its wheelbase with the 110, carrying its extra 13.4 inches (34 cm) out beyond the rear wheels. It measures 211 inches (536 cm) in total length to land itself firmly in full-size SUV territory, on terrain between the 208.9-in (531-cm) Nissan Armada and 214.7-in (545-cm) Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

The Defender 130 will never be as elegant as a world record-priced Rolls-Royce, but it does include what Land Rover describes as a subtle boat tail-style lift to compensate for its extra length and increase departure angle to 28.5 degrees. Approach and breakover angles calculate out to 37.5 and 27.8 degrees, respectively, so long as the adjustable suspension is set to off-road height.

The Defender 130 gets mild-hybrid power Land Rover

The Defender 110 offers an optional third row, so the rearmost row is not unique to the 130, but the largest Defender model adds an extra seat in back and space across all three rows. The eight-seat interior layout offers room for the whole family and then some.

The second-row seats fold and slide to provide access to the third row. Both second and third rows have a slightly raised stadium-style configuration for better visibility, and the window line extends right back to the third row for a clear view outside. Similarly, a second glass sunroof over the third row works with the main glass sunroof ahead of it to create a bright, airy ride for all passengers. The third row also includes features like heated seats, padded armrests, USB-C charging and dedicated venting for the Defender 130-exclusive Four Zone Climate Control system.

The Defender 130 adds a larger eight-seat option to the Defender family Land Rover

The Defender 130 load area offers 13.7 cubic feet (388 L) of cargo space with all three rows of seats in place, expanding via the split-folding rear row to 43.5 cubic feet (1.2 cu m) and up to 80.9 cubic feet (2.3 cu m) with both second and third rows folded. Owners can use the Defender's electronic air suspension to quickly lower the load area height via a button inside the tailgate for easier loading/unloading.

The US-market Defender 130 launches with two mild-hybrid powertrain options: the 395-hp 3.0-liter turbo I6 P400 and the 296-hp 3.0-L turbo I6 P300. Both setups work with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive system.

It might not fit around tight corners so easily, but the 130 is still equipped with the Defender's legendary off-road capability Land Rover

The Defender 130 finds foundation on the same D7x aluminum-heavy monocoque structure that debuted on the smaller Defenders. It offers three times the torsional rigidity of a traditional body-on-frame structure, according to Land Rover. The standard electronic air suspension with adaptive dynamics offers up to 2.9 inches (7.4 cm) of lift, a 35.4-in (89.9-cm) water fording max and 16.9 inches (42.9 cm) of available articulation. The system works hand in hand with the Terrain Response system and selectable driving modes.

The Defender 130 is available to order now and starts at $68,000 in the US before $1,350 destination fee.

Check out the clip for the story the specs can't tell on their own.

The New Defender 130 – Friends In High Places

Source: Land Rover

