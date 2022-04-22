© 2022 New Atlas
Lexus rolls out first battery-electric for global markets: the RZ

By Aaron Turpen
April 22, 2022
The 2023 Lexus RX 450e will be the first all-electric car for the Lexus brand, which plans to move all of its vehicles to EV by 2035
View 30 Images
1/30
Available in a handful of color options and model variants, the Lexus RZ will go on sale in late 2022
The Lexus RZ 450e was designed to mimic the RX model in terms of size, passenger allowance, and looks
The small SUV market is hot in the luxury segment, so Lexus' first EV entrant will be in a competitive arena
The electric drivetrain components and small grille needed on the Lexus RZ give it a lower front profile for better aerodynamics and visibility
This being an electric car, a photo of the Lexus RZ's plug-in port in action is required
Lexus says it designed the RZ to be dynamic and engaging to drive
The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e measures 4,805mm in length and 1,895mm in width. It stands 1,635mm high and has a 2,850mm wheelbase
The proported range for the 2023 Lexus RX 450e is 400-450 km
The interior of the RZ, while being very Lexus, shows some unusual points such as the fly-by-wire steering and
The interior of the RZ, while being very Lexus, shows some unusual points such as the fly-by-wire steering and large, integrated infotainment screen
Lexus says that the RZ's interior was designed to maximize driver visibility, especially forward of the car
The 5-seat interior layout of the Lexus RZ is very similar to the RX model's design
Of course, every car now must have a panoramic sunroof option
The unique, 150-degree steer-by-wire system of the Lexus RZ means no hand-over-hand required, allowing for a more compact steering wheel. Including this optional yoke
The steer-by-wire system also means a smaller traditional steering wheel is possible in the Lexus RZ
Cargo space in the Lexus RZ is similar in size to its gasoline-powered RX cousin
With its 71.4 kWh battery under the floor, the Lexus RZ has improved rigidity throughout
MacPherson struts in the front of the Lexus RZ allow more space for a V-shaped stability bar
The independent wishbone in the rear of the Lexus RZ is designed to accommodate the eAxle system
The larger (150 kW) front motor of the Lexus RZ is combined with its transaxle and other components into one unit
The larger (150 kW) front motor of the Lexus RZ is combined with its transaxle and other components into one unit called an eAxle
The smaller 80 kW motor at the rear of the Lexus RZ is combined with its transaxle and other components into this eAxle system
Body components of the Lexus RZ 450e are designed to fit over its rigid unibody design platform
The unique all-wheel drive system of the Lexus RX moves energy front to rear and back again dynamically
Aerodynamic flow for the Lexus RZ was designed to improve economy
Vortices and flow points were used on the Lexus RZ's bodywork to push air towards the rear vortex
The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e comes standard with a host of advanced safety systems
The battery control settings on the Lexus RZ allow for several setups involving usage and charging
Forward visibility and eyes-front design were foremost in designer's minds for the Lexus RZ 450e
Charging times for the Lexus RZ will vary by market according to plug and power availability
The 2023 Lexus RZ is the first global electric vehicle for the luxury marque
Lexus has unveiled a new all-electric vehicle model, the RZ. The luxury brand will offer the RZ to the global market, and its underpinnings will likely be the basis of more EV models to come. It's the first of Lexus’ planned electric vehicles, with a goal of all Lexus offerings being EV's by 2035.

The Lexus RZ is designed on a new platform, the e-TNGA, made specifically for EV models. This platform was first showcased in December of 2021 when Toyota unveiled several concept models based on it, including hints at this new Lexus. The platform includes a steer-by-wire system, an electrified all-wheel drive system, and an emphasis on high aerodynamic performance. The RZ also includes a full suite of advanced safety features via the Lexus Safety System +.

Dimensionally, the RZ is very similar in size to the Lexus RX model currently on the market, which fits with the naming nomenclature. It will have 18 and 20-inch wheels, a 71.4-kWh battery pack, and two motors (150 kW on the front axle, 80 kW on the rear) for the all-wheel drive system. Total range is expected to be 250 to 280 miles (400 to 450 km).

The small SUV market is hot in the luxury segment, so Lexus' first EV entrant will be in a competitive arena

The Lexus RZ’s unique AWD setup uses sensors to control front-to-rear drive force, allowing each motor to run between 0 and 100 percent according to need and real-time dynamics. Called the Direct4 system, this drive force distribution control system is geared towards handling stability, traction control, and driving dynamics. When the steering wheel is turned, for example, it pushes drive force to the front axle for better handling. That force is shifted to the rear axle when the wheel is straightened, to optimize acceleration and body roll coming out of the corner.

The motors are mounted to the axles with a newly-developed eAxle which integrates the motor, transaxle, and power inverter into one unit. The front eAxle is taller and designed to be more forward, while the rear eAxle is wider and more squat to allow maximum passenger and cargo space above. These eAxles are paired with a new regenerative braking system – it utilizes hydraulic control to improve energy recovery efficiency, by allowing the non-friction system to give more braking power before the physical brakes are engaged.

The 5-seat interior layout of the Lexus RZ is very similar to the RX model's design

Lexus also designed a new steer-by-wire system for the RZ. This system allows for the use of a yoke-like steering wheel, where hand-over-hand is no longer necessary in sharp turns. The steering is set to maximum at 150 degrees, giving the full range of movement in less than 90 degrees in either direction. Even with a standard round wheel installed, the design for the Lexus allows for a smaller, more compact steering wheel. This frees up legroom and improves forward visibility for the driver.

The batteries for the RZ are under the floor, and help give rigidity to the center portion of the unibody. The front motor placement allows more room for reinforcement of the radiator support portion, and for the use of a V-shaped brace for improved handling. The rear motor placement allows for an improved rear fender brace for stability. MacPherson struts hold the front axle, and a trailing arm double wishbone suspension holds up the rear. In addition, some models of the Lexus RZ will have frequency-sensitive reactive dampers – a first for Lexus.

For aerodynamics, the RZ is shaped to move air not only over the hood, roof and off the tail, but also around side mirrors, across the bodywork, and to the vortex zone behind the car. The lack of need for a large grille allows for a lower hood design, for a slippery profile. Lexus, however, has not disclosed coefficients of drag for the RZ.

Forward visibility and eyes-front design were foremost in designer's minds for the Lexus RZ 450e

Charge times for the battery will vary by region and plug-in supply. Fast charging capability will be available in most markets, however, and could recharge the RZ in as little as four hours thanks to an integrated warming and control system.

Lexus has not yet priced the new RZ, promising that information closer to launch. The first model, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, will enter showrooms in late 2022.

Source: Lexus

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

