© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Next-gen Lexus EVs will self-drive around the factory for assembly

By Loz Blain
October 25, 2023
Next-gen Lexus EVs will self-drive around the factory for assembly
The LF-ZC concept looks like it's been factory T-boned
The LF-ZC concept looks like it's been factory T-boned
View 9 Images
The LF-ZC concept looks like it's been factory T-boned
1/9
The LF-ZC concept looks like it's been factory T-boned
A sleek fastback design
2/9
A sleek fastback design
The LF-ZC concept is "headed for production" in 2026
3/9
The LF-ZC concept is "headed for production" in 2026
The everything-by-wire cockpit will allegedly double as a game controller
4/9
The everything-by-wire cockpit will allegedly double as a game controller
Sure looks mighty futurey, don't it?
5/9
Sure looks mighty futurey, don't it?
Once the 3-part chassis is assembled, the car will drive itself around the rest of the production line
6/9
Once the 3-part chassis is assembled, the car will drive itself around the rest of the production line
The front and rear are structurally independent from the battery-carrying core
7/9
The front and rear are structurally independent from the battery-carrying core
"Prismatic" batteries will allegedly deliver twice the range of conventional EVs
8/9
"Prismatic" batteries will allegedly deliver twice the range of conventional EVs
The LF-ZC concept car "offers a glimpse into the brand's future"
9/9
The LF-ZC concept car "offers a glimpse into the brand's future"
View gallery - 9 images

Lexus won't be needing conveyor belts once the "gigacast" chassis of its next-gen electric cars is put together; the company has announced it's introducing a "self-driving assembly line," where cars will autonomously move between stations.

The announcement was made at the first annual Japan Mobility Show. Yes, there were also concept cars, notably the angular, electric LF-ZC, which Lexus says is "set for release in 2026."

What's interesting about this machine? Let's see ... Blah, blah, steer by wire, blah, blah, AI voice system "reminiscent of conversing with an attentive and accommodating butler," yada yada, "wide stance" (heh heh), blah blah bamboo fibers, yada yada "prismatic high-performance batteries ... Aims to achieve twice the range of conventional BEVs." Righty-o.

Sure looks mighty futurey, don't it?
Sure looks mighty futurey, don't it?

Here's something: the LF-ZC, says Lexus, will be able to "replicate various car operations, driving characteristics, sounds and vibrations tailored to individual preferences." Indeed, apparently you'll play video games using the car's steering wheel and pedals as controllers, and then be able to download the feel of the game car to run in the real car on the road.

But look, we've all seen concept cars before, and at this late stage in the game we're all big and ugly enough to know concept cars are 90% baloney. Probably the most interesting thing about the LF-ZC is that it'll roll out of the factory looking like it's already been T-boned.

But the way it'll roll around inside the factory is fun; Lexus says it's designing its next generation of electric cars around a self-driving production line. Each car's underlying chassis will be a three-part, rigid modular structure formed using "gigacasting," and once these three parts are put together, with the battery, motors, wheels and "wireless terminal components" pre-installed, the nascent car will be able to drive itself through the rest of the manufacturing process.

Once the 3-part chassis is assembled, the car will drive itself around the rest of the production line
Once the 3-part chassis is assembled, the car will drive itself around the rest of the production line

This won't just obviate the need for conveyor belts, it'll also give the company a bunch of flexibility in terms of factory layout. Indeed, since this chassis will likely form the basis for a whole family of body types, Lexus will be free to share or separate various production stations on a model-by-model basis.

Neat idea!

Source: Lexus

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

AutomotiveLexusAutonomousSelf-DrivingElectric Vehicles
3 comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
3 comments
David F
Creases and flat panels are looking a bit retro nowadays.
Global
Please keep this in the factory, till it matures.
Gizmowiz
Eventually chassis design will make it so you can swap out bodies in a snap at your local dealer. Need a Jeep for the weekend? Just drive over to Jeep. Need a Pickup truck for your going to Home Depot or Landfill? Just drive over to GM or Ford (perhaps Gladiator too?). Need a convertible for a weekend of touring mountains? Just drive over to a dealer that has one in stock.