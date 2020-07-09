© 2020 New Atlas
Electric VN5 adds an air of elegance to the light commercial van

By Nick Lavars
July 08, 2020
LEVC will offer the VN5 in three variants
LEVC will offer the VN5 in three variants
The London Electrical Vehicle Company’s (LEVC's) taxi cabs have been doing their part to reduce emissions in the English capital since hitting the road back in 2018, and now the firm is tackling another source of tailpipe pollution by entering the market for light commercial vans. Its VN5 borrows much of the design DNA of the company’s electric taxi, but scales things up to offer plenty of space for load-hauling and plenty of opportunities for customization.

Launched today, the VN5 is powered by the same range-extender technology found in the company's TX taxi, combining an electric powertrain with a small gasoline generator. Adapted to the light commercial van, this makes for an electric-only range of 58 mi (93 km) and a total range of more than 300 mi (484 km), while its battery can be completely recharged in 30 minutes via a 50-kW DC rapid charging system.

The cabin features a nine-inch, central LED touchscreen and with its ergonomic seats and adjustable steering wheel, is also cut from the same mold as the TX
taxi cab. Up back, meanwhile, the VN5 offers a cargo capacity of 5.5 m3 (194 ft3), enough to slot in a coupe of Euro-sized pallets, while the payload capacity is listed as 830 kg (1,830 lb).

LEVC will offer the VN5 in three variants, with all offering autonomous emergency braking, the LED touchscreen and 50-kW DC charging as standard. The City model, however, adds a heated windscreen, parking sensors and lane departure warning, while the top-of-the-line Ultima model also includes a rear-view camera, luxury seats and a metallic paint job. A Business model will also be available, though details are still scarce on what this will offer.

Beyond that, other options include satellite navigation, curtain airbags, extra under-seat storage, and safety features like a smart speed limiter and road sign information system. LEVC says it has also consulted European van conversion companies to ensure the VN5 can be fitted out with shelves, roof racks and light bars, depending on what kind of work the customer has in mind.

Available to order now, pricing for the VN5 starts at £46,500 (US$58,000), with the first deliveries slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: London Electrical Vehicle Company

