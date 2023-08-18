Maserati MCXtrema unveiled in Monterey as new racing Trident

Maserati has premiered its new track-focused MCXtrema at Monterey Car Week 2023. Only 62 units of the 730-horsepower (537-kW) beast are being produced. It is the Trident's most powerful track car to date.

The MCXtrema was designed by the Centro Stile and Maserati's engineering team. It is meant to carry on the legacy of the MC12 as a private-owner, track-ready machine. All units are already sold.

"Maserati MCXtrema was created with the aim of offering an incredibly exclusive product that can set a new paradigm for our track cars," said Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati. "The project is dedicated to a selected clientèle who are particularly attentive to distinctive details, ranging from the most refined and innovative design to exceptional performance. MCXtrema embodies the sporting spirit typical of Maserati's DNA, a declaration of a new pathway for our brand, devoted to superlative manufacturing and able to stand out in the world of luxury engine production with uncompromising performance."

The Maserati MCXtrema turned a lot of heads at Monterey Car Week Maserati

The vehicle was previously referred to as the Project 24. It's a driver-only vehicle with a power-to-weight ratio of just 1.8kg/CV (dry weight is about 2,866 lb/1,300 kg). Its engine is the Nettuno, which also powers the Maserati C20. New turbochargers for more power output improve both horsepower and torque – 538 pound-feet (730 Nm). A six-speed sequential gearbox puts that power to the wheels.

The MCXtrema boasts full-composite bodywork with a fully closed carbon fiber underfloor and integrated safety roof hatch. A polycarbonate windshield complements polycarbonate side windows. A fixed racing bucket seat with four-point mounts, an adjustable racing pedal box and steering column, plus six-point racing harness are also on board, as is a FIA-spec fire extinguisher system and integrated steering wheel display.

Maserati has not released performance numbers for the MCXtrema, nor have price tags been discussed. The car is on display at Monterey Car Week through August 20.

Source: Maserati