© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz launches the EQB, a compact, electric 7-seater

By Loz Blain
April 20, 2021
Mercedes-Benz launches the EQB...
The EQB is rolling first in China, then in Europe, then in the USA in 2022
The EQB is rolling first in China, then in Europe, then in the USA in 2022
View 13 Images
The EQB is rolling first in China, then in Europe, then in the USA in 2022
1/13
The EQB is rolling first in China, then in Europe, then in the USA in 2022
Classy cabin includes the MBUX infotainment system and user interface
2/13
Classy cabin includes the MBUX infotainment system and user interface
Standard equipment includes active lane keeping and active brake assist
3/13
Standard equipment includes active lane keeping and active brake assist
Mid-size on the outside (for an SUV, anyway), the EQB gives you plenty of practical space inside
4/13
Mid-size on the outside (for an SUV, anyway), the EQB gives you plenty of practical space inside
Drag coefficient of 0.28 is good for this kind of machine
5/13
Drag coefficient of 0.28 is good for this kind of machine
Seven-seat layout allows two shorties in the back
6/13
Seven-seat layout allows two shorties in the back
Carrying capacity is impressive with all the back seats folded down
7/13
Carrying capacity is impressive with all the back seats folded down
Tidy interior with LED highlights
8/13
Tidy interior with LED highlights
I swear I recognize this house from previous Benzes. Must be the janitor's place
9/13
I swear I recognize this house from previous Benzes. Must be the janitor's place
Sleek design is understated in its electric-ness
10/13
Sleek design is understated in its electric-ness
The first EQB in China will offer 215 kW of power
11/13
The first EQB in China will offer 215 kW of power
The range figure is practical for around town, but won't satisfy tourers
12/13
The range figure is practical for around town, but won't satisfy tourers
FWD and AWD models will be available in Europe
13/13
FWD and AWD models will be available in Europe
View gallery - 13 images

Mercedes has fully electrified its seven-seat family Tardis. The new EQB, matching the deceptively roomy GLB crossover, is a practical luxury getabout offering plenty of carrying capacity, up to 260 miles (419 km) of WLTP range, and lots of power options.

Big on the inside, relatively compact on the outside is a winning combination, and as well as the GLB manages to walk that line, the electric version should offer opportunities for even more space and leg room, thanks to the EQ platform's compact motors and underfloor battery pack.

The EQB will launch with 66.5 kWh of "usable" battery capacity in Europe – enough for the vast majority of daily use cases but by no means a long-range tourer. Charging at up to 100 kW on a suitable DC fast charge station, you'll get from 10% to 80% in "just over 30 minutes." A longer-range version is in the works and will launch down the track.

Multiple power options will be available, and appear to be dependent on which market you're buying in. The top dog upon launch would appear to be the China-specific version, offering 215 kW (288 horsepower). Euro models will become available later this year in FEW and AWD variants with "various power levels, some rated over 200 kW (268 hp)." Performance figures aren't available as yet, and showrooms in the USA won't see the EQB until 2022.

Standard equipment includes active lane keeping and active brake assist
Standard equipment includes active lane keeping and active brake assist

Cargo capacity will go as high as 1,710 liters for five-seat versions with the back seats folded down, or 1,620 liters for seven-seaters with all five back seats folded down, and this beast can support as many as five child seats should you be blessed with quintuplets or just not watch enough telly in the evenings.

The interior looks plenty robust, and gets you the lovely MBUX user interface with a wide color screen. In this case it's also optimized for the EV experience, so the Eco Assist driving mode will make smart decisions based on navigation data and speed signs it sees coming up, and charging is factored into your trips where necessary.

Electrification might have provided the Germans the opportunity to come up with some more memorable naming systems, but instead we've now got an EQS, EQA, EQB and EQC – so you'll still need to study your ABCs to figure the range out. More are surely on the way.

Check out a video below.

The New EQB: World Premiere | Trailer

Source: Mercdes-Benz

View gallery - 13 images
Automotive
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More