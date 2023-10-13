Mercedes reveals series eActros 600 long-haul electric truck

In development since 2020, and on show in prototype form last year at the IAA Transportation expo, the eActros LongHaul has been given a new name, range-tested in Germany, and now revealed in series production form as the eActros 600.

The eActros 600 tractor rolls with three 207-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs for a projected per-charge range of more than 500 km (310 miles). Mercedes-Benz Trucks recently proved that this is real-world range too, traveling from Stuttgart over the Swabian Jura mountain range to Bolzano in South Tyrol on a single charge – a distance of 530 km.

The electric hauler boasts a combination weight of 44 tons, including a "standard semitrailer" weighing in at around 22 tons in the EU. For the Stuttgart to Bolzano trip, the prototype tipped the scales at 40 tons in total. After a recharge, the truck set off on the return journey – clocking more than 1,000 km in total with one intermediate top-up thanks to "the combination of an efficient drive, high battery capacity and high-performance recuperation."

For reference, the company says that "around 60 percent of long-distance journeys of Mercedes-Benz Trucks customers in Europe are shorter than 500 kilometers anyway, which means charging infrastructure at the depot and at the loading and unloading points is sufficient in such cases."

The eActros 600 features three LPO battery packs at a total capacity of 621 kWh Mercedes-Benz Trucks



The series eActros 600 currently supports CCS charging at up to 400 kW, but customers can option in megawatt charging for subsequent retrofit when the technology is rolled out, meaning that drivers will be able to juice up the batteries to 80% in around 30 minutes. Fleet operators will be able to track the vehicle's location through a companion online portal, and also keep tabs on battery charge level remotely.

The truck sports a newly-developed 800-volt electric axle featuring two motors for a peak output of 600 kW, plus a 4-speed transmission. Five different levels of motor braking can help feed energy back into the batteries, and one-pedal driving is possible too. An onboard system can also automatically adjust driving parameters depending on the "topography, course of the road and traffic signs" on the road ahead.

An electric-mechanical power take-off allows for the operation of hydraulic or mechanical equipment (such as tipping, sliding floor or silo trailers) while a DC or AC power take-off caters for refrigerated cargo applications.

The cab has been designed for optimum aerodynamic efficiency Mercedes-Benz Trucks



The design of the cab also lends itself to improve efficiency, with a streamlined extended front, a closed, rounded-off hood, optimized bumper, underbody paneling, air deflectors, a roof spoiler and sealed motor department all making for "particularly efficient aerodynamics."

A new electronics platform has been included that uses short/long-range radar sensors and camera data for a better idea of what's going on around the vehicle. Driver-assist technologies include active braking and drive systems, support for semi-automated driving, hazard recognition, and multi-lane monitoring. And the eActros 600 has been fitted with an external forward/reverse audio system to warn other road users of the otherwise stealthy vehicle's approach.

The order books for the eActros 600 are expected to open later this year, with series production at the Mercedes-Benz Trucks plant in Wörth am Rhein starting towards the close of 2024. Both tractor and rigid variants will be available from market launch.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Trucks