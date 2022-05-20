© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Mercedes Vision AMG journeys into the future of electric performance

By C.C. Weiss
May 19, 2022
Mercedes Vision AMG journeys i...
Mercedes-AMG looks at the potential design cues of its upcoming electric performance car
Mercedes-AMG looks at the potential design cues of its upcoming electric performance car
View 17 Images
Gorden Wagener, Mercedes design chief, poses with the Vision AMG
1/17
Gorden Wagener, Mercedes design chief, poses with the Vision AMG
The crisp edge of the spoiler includes an integrated taillight
2/17
The crisp edge of the spoiler includes an integrated taillight
The three-pointed star headlights incorporate Mercedes logo directly into the car design and promise to be part of Mercedes design future
3/17
The three-pointed star headlights incorporate Mercedes logo directly into the car design and promise to be part of Mercedes design future
The rounded tail lamps look like red-hot exhaust tips, contrasting starkly with the deep-black diffuser
4/17
The rounded tail lamps look like red-hot exhaust tips, contrasting starkly with the deep-black diffuser
Taillamp close-up
5/17
Taillamp close-up
The star graphics are there to tie into the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team
6/17
The star graphics are there to tie into the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team

The 22-in wheels include aero claddings
7/17
The 22-in wheels include aero claddings
The sleek, compact headlamps and unnecessarily large, aggressive grille read like a major mismatch to our eyes
8/17
The sleek, compact headlamps and unnecessarily large, aggressive grille read like a major mismatch to our eyes
With no need for a traditional radiator grille, Mercedes makes this one solid with illuminated vertical slats
9/17
With no need for a traditional radiator grille, Mercedes makes this one solid with illuminated vertical slats
Mercedes-AMG looks at the potential design cues of its upcoming electric performance car
10/17
Mercedes-AMG looks at the potential design cues of its upcoming electric performance car
The Vision AMG incorporates styling elements from a variety of Mercedes concept cars from the past decade
11/17
The Vision AMG incorporates styling elements from a variety of Mercedes concept cars from the past decade
All parts for AMG's first fully developed electric vehicle are being prepared from the ground up, including the electric architecture and drivetrain
12/17
All parts for AMG's first fully developed electric vehicle are being prepared from the ground up, including the electric architecture and drivetrain
That sharply slashed tail is reminiscent of both the 2015 Concept IAA and 1,000-km 2022 Vision EQXX, albeit without any extendable components
13/17
That sharply slashed tail is reminiscent of both the 2015 Concept IAA and 1,000-km 2022 Vision EQXX, albeit without any extendable components
Mercedes-AMG intends to introduce its first fully developed EV in 2025, which will also mark the launch of the EQ.EA
14/17
Mercedes-AMG intends to introduce its first fully developed EV in 2025, which will also mark the launch of the AMG.EA platform
The Vision AMG design team worked to smooth out edges and corners into round, three-dimensional volumes
15/17
The Vision AMG design team worked to smooth out edges and corners into round, three-dimensional volumes
Mercedes Vision AMG
16/17
Mercedes Vision AMG
The Vision AMG has a very distinctive rear-end and leaves no doubt about who its maker is
17/17
The Vision AMG has a very distinctive rear-end and leaves no doubt about who its maker is
View gallery - 17 images

Mercedes' AMG performance division was one of the world's first automotive enterprises to fully exploit electric powertrain technology when it launched the breathtaking SLS AMG Coupé Electric Drive nearly a decade ago. So it's exciting to note that the division is back in the electric lab, putting together its first ground-up electric performance car. The sculptural Vision AMG provides an initial glimpse at what that car might look like when it's luring folks into dealerships like an irresistible silver-skinned siren.

If you've been following Mercedes' concept cars for the past five or 10 years, the Vision AMG might give you the very same type of déjà vu we had the second we laid eyes on it. And it's not just the "Alubeam" silver paint it's become so fond of drenching its concepts in, but also the proportions and styling itself.

We've definitely seen the voluptuous flowing bodywork that looks like carefully dried liquid metal poured over a sleek mold, most memorably all over the 2013 AMG Vision Gran Turismo, where it came with a very different cabin-to-hood ratio and much more blistery fenders. The Vision AMG's stretched roofline that just doesn't want to end reminds us of the 2016 Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 and the 2015 Concept IAA. The latter also lends its slashed rear fascia.

That sharply slashed tail is reminiscent of both the 2015 Concept IAA and 1,000-km 2022 Vision EQXX, albeit without any extendable components
That sharply slashed tail is reminiscent of both the 2015 Concept IAA and 1,000-km 2022 Vision EQXX, albeit without any extendable components

But enough about the past, the Vision AMG is really about the future and what the first electric performance car developed entirely in Affalterbach might look like, a mix of stretched proportions and sporty, aerodynamic design cues that promises sedan-like comfort and heart-quickening coupe performance. The long wheelbase and roofline hint at generous amounts of leg and elbow room inside the four doors, while the raked windscreen, low roof and sharply pinched active rear spoiler tease how easily the car will slip through the wind as it expends electron flow.

Beyond the neat crease of the spoiler, Mercedes designers have purposefully minimized corners, joints, creases and other hard lines around the Vision AMG body, focusing on smooth, flowing surfaces. The strategy even applies to the side and rear windows, where the sliver paint flows upward off the rounded, three-dimensional belt line and C-pillars to erase the typical hard edge between window and bodywork.

The sleek, compact headlamps and unnecessarily large, aggressive grille read like a major mismatch to our eyes
The sleek, compact headlamps and unnecessarily large, aggressive grille read like a major mismatch to our eyes

We're not entirely convinced by the frontal combination of thin, sharp three-pointed star headlamps and oversized grille with gnashed teeth, which in our opinion, clash mightily. The grille feels like it should be smaller at the very least, or better yet, deleted completely in favor of something subtler. Happily, while Mercedes' announcement says that the headlamp light signature "points directly into the future," it makes no such declaration about the grille.

The Vision AMG's prognostic bodywork hangs off an early iteration of the AMG.EA electric platform that will launch in 2025, underpinning AMG's first electric car and future cars thereafter. Hard specs are as fluid as the bodywork at this point, but Mercedes says that power comes from a lightweight, highly potent axial flux motor developed by its new subsidiary, YASA.

Source: Mercedes-AMG

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

AutomotiveMercedes-AMGMercedesConcept CarsElectric Vehicles
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!