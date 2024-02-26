Adorable Isetta-like electric bubble car can be driven without a license

We've seen a number of electric micro-cars aim for the hearts of city dwellers recently, such as the Mobilize Duo, S04 and the Ami. Arguably the cutest of the bunch is the Microlino EV bubble car, and now a Lite version is ready to roll.

It's somewhat fitting that the latest flavor of Micro's EV bubble is making its series debut at the Geneva Motor Show, as 2016's event was where the first Microlino model was unveiled. Following a production blip a couple of years later, the company treated the modern Isetta to a complete design overhaul followed by three launch editions.

Production of the first vehicles started in 2022, and deals were made for distribution in Belgium, Greece, France, Italy, the Netherlands and of course Switzerland. Now the Lite, which was also revealed in 2022, is being made ready for an early (Northern Hemisphere) summer rollout.

The Microlino Lite comes in Venice Blue and Berlin Anthracite Micro

On the outside, it retains the adorable looks of its older sibling but is being aimed at folks who don't have a driving license as well as younger e-mobility users – in France and Italy, for example, drivers as young as 14 years of age will be able to get behind the wheel, though they will need a moped permit. It's rolls as a L6e vehicle in Europe, and is limited to a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph).

"The Microlino Lite is our contribution to making sustainable mobility solutions accessible to an even wider community," said co-founder, Merlin Ouboter. "We recognize the growing need for such mobility, especially among those who want to be safe and protected from the weather without a driver's license."

The Microlino Lite comes with a sunroof "for that convertible feeling in summer" Micro

On the spec sheet, there's a 6-kW motor that peaks at 9 kW, and it will ship with enough Li-ion battery for around 100 km (62 miles) of emissions-free city driving, but can be optioned with an 11-kWh pack for up to 180 km per charge. The standard battery can be topped up to 80% using a Type 2 charger in a couple of hours, while the larger battery option will take twice as long.

The body is fashioned from "high-strength" steel that's wrapped in an automotive-grade steel/aluminum skin, and it measures 2,519 x 1,473 x 1,501 mm (99 x 58 x 59 in) and tips the scales at 571 kg (1,258 lb), including the basic battery – more with the extended-range option.

The inside of the front door has a bar for mounting a smartphone, which can be used for navigation Micro

There's seating for driver and passenger, who enter through the front, and the barebones dash has a digital instrument cluster, climate controls and a bar for mounting a smartphone. USB ports are onboard for topping up devices, an included heater can help keep the frost from biting, the rear window has its own heater too, and travel essentials or shopping can be stowed in the 230-liter truck.

The Microlino Lite is available in Venice Blue and Berlin Anthracite, and comes with an "attractive entry-level price" of CHF 149 per month (which converts to around US$169, though there's no mention of availability beyond Europe).

