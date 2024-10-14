Cute and curvy bubble car ready to make your vacation electric

The first Isetta-inspired Microlino EV made its debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, finally rolling into production some six years later. A tourist-focused concept was also revealed in 2022, and now concept has become reality for the official launch at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Micro cars make a lot of sense for commutes in overcrowded cities, and they don't come much cuter than the bubble EV from Micro Mobility Systems AG. Like the iconic Isetta, which was built by BMW in the 1950s and 60s, the Microlino is accessed through a single door to the front of the vehicle. But this modern update comes with battery-electric drive.

Four years after its Geneva premiere, the vehicle was treated to a retro-modern overhaul, followed by early production models and special editions. Then an outing in Paris yielded two new concepts – one aimed at younger drivers and the other as an about-town solution for holiday hotspots.

The former rolled into Geneva earlier this year as a production model, and now it's the turn of the Spiaggina to spend some time in the auto show spotlight. The muse of this model is reported to be "legendary beach classics like the Fiat 600 Jolly and Citroën Méhari" and the retro electric cabrio is destined for Europe's summer vacation destinations.

The Microlino Spiaggina electric micro car features a fabric sunroof and open back/sides Micro

Like its standard Microlino counterpart, it drives in the light electric vehicle category (L7e) on Europe's roads and produces a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) from its 12.5-kW motor. But if you're zipping around Portofino, St. Tropez or Ibiza in one of these things you'll likely want to take it easy and soak up the views, with the 10.5-kWh battery of the First Edition reckoned good to up to 177 km (110 miles) per charge.

The vehicle benefits from steel and aluminum body construction, the upper sides and rear are open to the breeze, but a striped canvas roof can shield the two side-by-side occupants from sun or rain. This can be rolled back if desired, and there's also talk of a removable hardtop as well.

Measuring 2,519 mm (99 in) in length and 1,473 mm (58 in) wide, while standing 1,501 mm (59 in) tall, the Spiaggina should be both maneuverable and a relatively easy park. There's 230 liters of trunk space for hauling essential beach gear to and from the hotel. And Micro notes that the vegan leather interior in blue/white or gray/brown was developed for use on yachts "to be particularly resistant to moisture."

The Microlino Spiaggina and classic Microlino electric micro cars are at the 2024 Paris Motor Show Micro

The company envisions the Spiaggina being snapped up by hotels as an on-site rental service. Local operators could also offer tourists "a unique electric vehicle experience" of course, as could theme parks, travel agencies and tour guides.

The limited First Edition Spiaggina vehicles will go on sale next year, and come with a starting price of €24,990 – but folks can add their names to the online wait list now. The Paris reveal also marks the unveiling of the Custom Program, which allows buyers to personalize their vehicle.

The adorable micro cars will be manufactured at Micro's factory in Turin, Italy, and though Europe is highlighted as the likely destination for these pioneer models, the company does have the US in its sights but has not revealed further details on that.

If you're in Paris, you can find the Spiaggina and the classic Microlino at the company's Motor Show booth in Pavilion 5.3.

Source: Micro