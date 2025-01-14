Roofless electric bubble car becomes "anti pickup truck" for US drivers

Back in 2016, a Swiss company shared a vision with visitors of the Geneva Motor Show. That front-loading electric bubble car is now in production as the Microlino, in fact there have been three versions launched. And now there's a fourth, the Spider.

Until now, all of the Microlino models have been front loaders, just like the iconic Isetta that was produced by BMW from the mid-1950s. But with an eye on making inroads to the US, Micro Mobility Systems AG has sealed the front door, chopped off the roof and ripped out the sides for the Spider concept.

Should it follow the original Microlino, Lite and Spiaggina into production, the Spider will be pitched as a safer golf cart alternative for residential areas throughout the US, as well as hotels and golf clubs on mainland Europe.

"Americans don’t just drive large cars," said company chair, Wim Outober. "In fact, the US is the world’s biggest market for golf carts, where they’re often used for personal transport within neighborhoods. That’s exactly why we created the Microlino Spider. "Consider it the antithesis to massive electric pickup trucks – not built for the 5% of trips where you need to haul a lot, but for the 95% of trips where you are alone, driving to work."

In Europe, Microlinos drive as L6e or L7e vehicles, essentially electric quadricycles, but in the US the Spider would likely roll as a NEV or LSV – which would allow it on many roads with a limited speed of 35 mph or less (56 km/h), which account for "half of total roadways in the country" according to Micro.

The company is keeping mum on other specs for the concept, except to say that they will be similar to the regular Microlino – which features a 12.4-kW motor and up to a 15-kWh battery – but "adapted for US regulations."

We can confirm that a canvas shade will be optionally available for those who don't appreciate the open-top nature of the electric bubble cart. But it will be open all the way for the sides, so that occupants can "hop in and out in seconds ... mimicking the ease and style of golf carts."

Wood accenting is to be included on the steering wheel and sill guards, while the rest of the interior will be "cool blue and white." As for the exterior, the Swiss company is promising "color-shifting paint transitions between shades of blue, green and purple depending on the light."

In order to get the Spider motoring through US neighborhoods, Micro is on the lookout for "partners such as dealer groups, leasing companies and other entrepreneurs." The company plans to make use of its existing dealer network for the roll-out in Europe.

Source: Micro