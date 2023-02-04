© 2023 New Atlas
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV E:Pop camper SUV roams road and trail

By C.C. Weiss
February 03, 2023
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV E:Pop camper SUV roams road and trail
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV E:Pop combines the benefits of a plug-in AWD SUV with an integrated four-sleeper camping layout
By fitting a sleeper roof onto the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV,
The special pop-up roof kit isn't exactly inconspicuous, but it gets the job done
A more eco-friendly breed of Japanese adventure camper
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV comes powered by a combination of 2.4-L engine and front and rear motors
The Mitsubishi Delica D:5 D:Pop is appearing alongside the Outlander PHEV E:Pop at the 2023 Japan Camping Car Show
The Outlander PHEV E:Pop is on show at the Japan Car Camping Show in Tokyo this weekend
Nishiowari introduced an E:Pop kit for the fourth-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in 2022
Users can batten down the fabric hatches of the E:Pop roof for better weather and light protection
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV E:Pop folding double bed
The E:Pop roof opens up extra headroom and includes a lowering double bed
Available black-out curtains make for a darker night of sleep and help to keep heat out
The E:Pop roof features a panoramic mesh design for better airflow and views
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV E:Pop from the back
Not the average Mitsubishi Outlander, or the average camper van, the Outlander PHEV E:Pop is a pop-top camper wagon that provides an efficient but long range-capable means of getting to base camp and enjoying the stay. With five or seven seats and two convertible beds, it can whisk a family of four away for a weekend of adventure in the mountains or on the coast before getting back to the city for the routine everyday commute. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive are sure to come in handy for both.

While not the vehicle that first leaps to mind for a plug-in hybrid camper build, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is an intriguingly versatile base. For the United States, Mitsubishi estimates that the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV offers 38 miles (61 km) of all-electric range per charge, meaning plenty of zero-emissions capability for daily commuting. The gas tank then kicks in to extend that range up to 420 miles (676 km) — enough for quite a road trip, especially since it's coupled with the ability to quickly refuel at a regular, old gas station.

The Outlander PHEV's combination of 2.4-liter front engine, front motor and rear motor also powers the rally-derived S-AWC all-wheel-drive system, making the SUV a stable, capable shuttle when driving off-road or through bad weather. Its 8.3 inches (21 cm) of ground clearance help it glide over bumps.

Long story short, the Outlander PHEV could make a heck of a plug-in hybrid camper van ... if it were a van. As it is, conversion options aren't exactly numerous or clean, limited to the likes of rooftop tents (RTTs), DIY interior build-outs or simply sleeping atop the folded seats.

Over in Japan, however, there's a better option. Domestic car dealership and camper conversion shop Nishiowari Mitsubishi Motor Sales has engineered an integrated package it calls the Outlander PHEV E:Pop. Truth be told, the E:Pop's tall, black pop-up roof doesn't look all that much stealthier or neater than a standalone rooftop tent, but it certainly creates a better integrated in-vehicle camping experience than an RTT. The roof pops open just like on a typical pop-up camper van, creating more headroom inside (though not necessarily as useful given the lack of a flat floor) and a tent-top bedroom with a drop-down 72 x 41-cm (182 x 105-cm) double bed.

Nishiowari doesn't let the Outlander PHEV's cabin go to waste overnight, installing a sleeper platform into the tailgate area that combines with the folded rear seats into a 72 x 43-in (182 x 110-cm) bed. The E:Pop is thus able to comfortably sleep four people within the compact footprint of an Outlander.

The Outlander's plug-in hybrid platform offers another camping advantage that Nishiowari is eager to advertise. The 20-kWh lithium-ion battery pack can be relied upon to run the vehicle heater or air conditioner overnight, optimizing temperature for a more comfortable night of sleep. And unlike in a pure-electric vehicle, campers don't have to worry so much about draining the battery since they'll still have a tank of gas to get them on their way in the morning. Campers can also tap into the battery via the 1,500-W AC outlet for powering camping equipment and accessories.

Technically the Outlander PHEV E:Pop is a sleeper wagon or light camper, lacking the kitchen, shower, dining lounge and other amenities that would make it a full-blown camper. But the lack of permanently installed equipment also makes it a more versatile, capable everyday driver and errand runner. Close the pop-up roof, lift the rear seats back up, and the E:Pop is ready to roll as a regular five- or seven-seat SUV, albeit with a little excess weight and bulk up high. The only real disadvantage we see is that the pop-up roof doesn't include rails so owners lose the ability to load cargo up there.

Nishiowari offered an E:Pop kit for the curvier third-generation Outlander PHEV and reworked it last year for the square-jawed gen-four model Mitsubishi introduced in 2021. It is currently showing the new E:Pop camper at the 2023 Japan Camping Car Show, which opened on Friday and runs through the weekend. Full vehicle prices start at ¥5,741,100 (approx. US$43,750) for the five-seat E:Pop and ¥6,171,200 ($47,000) for the seven-seater.

Appearing alongside the Outlander PHEV E:Pop is something fun for Mitsubishi Delica lovers: a rather vibrant example of Nishiowari's Delica D:5 D:Pop camper van. The D:Pop has a similar sleeper arrangement as the E:Pop but benefits from the added flexibility of a flat van floor, which allows for an interior dining area with front swivel seats. The D:Pop doesn't have the benefit of a plug-in hybrid powertrain but does come with 4WD as standard. It starts at ¥4,913,800 ($37,450).

Source: Nishiowari Mitsubishi (Japanese)

View gallery - 14 images

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

