Spacecamper modularizes Volkswagen T7 Multivan indoor/outdoor RV

Spacecamper has kicked off 2023 with a vengeance. In addition to debuting one of the coolest little ebike micro-RVs out there, the German camper specialist revealed an all-new Volkswagen camper van package at this month's CMT show. The company matches the inherent modular versatility of the new T7 Multivan with its first modular camper kit, allowing customers to select from various a la carte components and packages on their way to building up a camper van with up to seven seats, a double bed, a tailgate kitchen and more. The components quickly remove and rearrange so the van still works as an everyday driver.

We've made no secret of the fact that the Volkswagen T7 Multivan is one of our very favorite camper base vans on the market today. The integrated floor rails and removable seats that camper conversion shops often have to add on their own are included straight from the factory, along with a few other intriguing options like the Swiss Army knife of consoles.

The T7's available 215-hp plug-in "e-Hybrid" powertrain is also one of the best all-around clean RV solutions, in our opinion, offering the efficiency boost of up to 31 miles (50 km) of zero-emissions lithium-powered driving with the long-range legs of a 1.4-liter engine sipping fuel from a gas tank. So drivers can commute quietly and cleanly around town and campground using only electric motor power without giving up the robust range and quick, easy refueling of an ICE vehicle.

Actual camper vans based on the T7 Multivan have been gradually premiering since last year, and we've now seen a fully converted prototype, Volkswagen's own Good Night sleeper package, and a few plug-play-remove conversion kits.

Spacecamper opens up what we expect will be a busy 2023 for new T7 camper builds, and it does so by taking its business in a new direction. The company has long offered several different turnkey Volkswagen camper vans, but now it leverages the modular T7 platform to create a lighter, more customizable camper kit it calls the Modular Serial 7. Spacecamper does plan to sell Multivan Modular Serial 7 complete vehicles, but customers can also pick and choose from the various Serial 7 modules and packages.

SpaceCamper Modular Serial 7 kit packed up and ready to drive Spacecamper

The Modular Serial 7 is similar in shape and form to expandable, tailgate-installed camper-in-a-box kits offered for VW vans and other vehicles, albeit with a few extra options that not all such kits have. At launch, the Serial 7 is available for the 517-cm (204-in) long-wheelbase T7 with five, six or seven seats, meaning owners can still use the T7 as a highly capable passenger van even with the Spacecamper kit installed in the tailgate.

The primary component of Spacecamper's system is the fold-out bed. In contrast to the full-length frames and three-panel folding mattresses common in kits like this one, Spacecamper's kit relies on two shorter frame pieces that install behind the rearmost seating row. These side frames hold the stacked cushions of the fold-out half-mattress for the ride, offering clear space below for cargo.

With the individual second-row seats, one or more occupants can sit while another sleeps Spacecamper

The other half of the bed consists of cushions attached to the backs of the three second-row seats. Users fold all the rear seats down and drop the three full-width rear mattress cushions in place on the side frames and, if installed, the folded third-row seats. The rear mattress cushions meet up with the cushions on the folded second-row seats to create the 140 x 200-cm (55 x 79-in) double bed. Spacecamper imagines this light sleeper van configuration finding use not only for recreation but also for business, serving as a cheap overnight stay for a sales trip, a functional mobile office or even just a place to grab a quick nap between meetings.

Those looking for a more complete camper van can add additional Serial 7 modules. Under-bed "SpaceSlides" install to provide pull-out storage. Owners can use these slides to hold Eurobox-sized crates and/or the available SpaceKitchen with a Primus Tupike dual-burner gas stove, a sink/shower sprayer with water canister, and a sink basin that doubles as a storage container. The kitchen also has storage space for pots, pans and other provisions.

The available kitchen of the Modular Serial 7 family is a light, simple design with portable Primus stove, bucket sink and a sprayer Spacecamper

Dining and desk space come courtesy of the SpaceTable, an expandable swivel table that mounts just behind the front passenger seat. The versatile table and rail-mounted seats can be set up in a variety of ways for dining, laptop work and more.

Meanwhile, Spacecamper's TableBoxes install on the ends of the second row and slide forward in tandem with the seats. The tables flip up to create workbench space outside the sliding doors, and each TableBox unit also includes integrated storage space.

The SpaceTable creates an indoor dining or mobile office option, while the TableBoxes add extra worktop space outside the sliding doors Spacecamper

Modular Serial 7 prices range by equipment selected and start at €3,999 (approx. US$4,350) for the basic bed unit with SpaceTable and two TableBoxes. Upgrade to a complete package with rear slide-outs, and you're looking at €6,399 ($6,950) to start. The kitchen can be added for €575 ($625). Spacecamper is currently working to launch additional options, including window blinds, storage bags, swivel cab seats and a shower curtain.

For a better idea of how the Spacecamper Modular kit installs, sets up and removes in both five- and seven-seat Multivans, check out the short animated video clip at the source link below.

Source: Spacecamper

