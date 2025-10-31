© 2025 New Atlas
Mopar Street Machine concepts rather sedately invade SEMA

By Aaron Turpen
October 31, 2025
Mopar unveils two street machine concepts at SEMA 2025: The Dude Concept and the Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept
Mopar unveils two street machine concepts at SEMA 2025: The Dude Concept and the Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept
1/22
Mopar unveils two street machine concepts at SEMA 2025: The Dude Concept and the Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger concept
Based on a 1970s model scheme and not The Big Lebowski, The Dude Ram Concept brings a lowered street look to the Ram 1500
2/22
Based on a 1970s model scheme and not The Big Lebowski, The Dude Ram Concept brings a lowered street look to the Ram 1500
The Dude Ram Concept's C-stripes run in contrast to the Sublime Green paint
3/22
The Dude Ram Concept's C-stripes run in contrast to the Sublime Green paint
The Dude Ram Concept includes stylized Ram tailgate paint and side stripe logos
4/22
The Dude Ram Concept includes stylized Ram tailgate paint and side stripe logos
The Dude Ram Concept has contrasting paint to highlight the scoop, roofline, and more.
5/22
The Dude Ram Concept has contrasting paint to highlight the scoop, roofline, and more
The Ram 1500-based The Dude Ram Concept has side-venting exhaust like the street rods of old
6/22
The Ram 1500-based The Dude Ram Concept has side-venting exhaust like the street rods of old
The Dude Ram Concept's logos are throwbacks to the 70s
7/22
The Dude Ram Concept's logos are throwbacks to the 70s
The Dude Ram Concept's custom paints are its biggest draw
8/22
The Dude Ram Concept's custom paints are its biggest draw
The Dude Ram Concept's interior touches include contrasting stitching, a hat rack, and custom floor mats
9/22
The Dude Ram Concept's interior touches include contrasting stitching, a hat rack, and custom floor mats
The Dude Ram Concept's glove box logo
10/22
The Dude Ram Concept's glove box logo
If I were Jeff Bridges, I'd demand royalties from The Dude Ram Concept
11/22
If I were Jeff Bridges, I'd demand royalties from The Dude Ram Concept
The Dude Ram Concept's engine compartment is mostly unchanged from the standard Ram 1500
12/22
The Dude Ram Concept's engine compartment is mostly unchanged from the standard Ram 1500
The Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has a very descriptive name
13/22
The Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has a very descriptive name
Take a Dodge Charger SIXPACK and add all of the available Mopar accessories plus a custom paint job and you have this SEMA entry
14/22
Take a Dodge Charger SIXPACK and add all of the available Mopar accessories plus a custom paint job and you have this SEMA entry
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has some pretty swank paint
15/22
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has some pretty swank paint
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK includes Brembo brakes and custom brake vents
16/22
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK includes Brembo brakes and custom brake vents
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has custom graphics that look like.. all the other Mopar graphics
17/22
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has custom graphics that look like.. all the other Mopar graphics
Customized carbon fiber aero kits can be seen on the Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK
18/22
Customized carbon fiber aero kits can be seen on the Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK
Did we say aero kit? We did. It's on the Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK
19/22
Did we say aero kit? We did. It's on the Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK's interior features contrasting leather seats
20/22
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK's interior features contrasting leather seats
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK's underhood upgrades include a cold-air intake
21/22
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK's underhood upgrades include a cold-air intake
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK's full engine bay
22/22
Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK's full engine bay
In what is turning out to be a pretty calm year for Mopar concepts, the 2025 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show features only two new offerings, neither of which is too outlandish – The Dude, and a Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger.

First up is the Dude Ram 1500 Concept. Based not on someone named Lebowsky, but instead on a sport trim package from the 1970s, the Dude Ram lowers the truck and adds lime green paint.

The Dude Ram Concept includes stylized Ram tailgate paint and side stripe logos
The Dude Ram Concept includes stylized Ram tailgate paint and side stripe logos

It started as a Ram 1500 Big Horn model with the added paint color and "Dude" C-stripes in satin black. Other striping, a new front grille and surround, custom paint on the roof and side mirrors, and a Ram graphic on the tailgate finish off the look. Satin black 22-inch wheels and some changes to the side rails and front splitter are also added to the Dude. Similar color contrasts are found in the Ram concept's interior.

The Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has a very descriptive name
The Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has a very descriptive name

The other SEMA showcase is a Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger. This is a pure marketing showcase to show what kinds of accessories and upgrades Mopar has to offer for the newest Dodge Charger model. All painted in Stryker Purple.

Components made of carbon fiber, modified for downforce wind and airflow, and other body options mark the exterior. Graphics such as the Satin Black Mopar strobes are also showcased. Brass Monkey wheels, customized for the car, and Brembo brakes finish off the look.

Performance upgrades under the hood include a cold-air intake and cat-back, stainless steel exhaust. Inside, Mopar pedal covers, seat stitching, and floor mats are included.

Both of these Mopar concepts can be seen at the SEMA 2025 Show from November 4th to 7th, 2025.

Source: Stellantis

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

