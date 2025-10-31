Mopar Street Machine concepts rather sedately invade SEMA

In what is turning out to be a pretty calm year for Mopar concepts, the 2025 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show features only two new offerings, neither of which is too outlandish – The Dude, and a Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger.

First up is the Dude Ram 1500 Concept. Based not on someone named Lebowsky, but instead on a sport trim package from the 1970s, the Dude Ram lowers the truck and adds lime green paint.

The Dude Ram Concept includes stylized Ram tailgate paint and side stripe logos Stellantis

It started as a Ram 1500 Big Horn model with the added paint color and "Dude" C-stripes in satin black. Other striping, a new front grille and surround, custom paint on the roof and side mirrors, and a Ram graphic on the tailgate finish off the look. Satin black 22-inch wheels and some changes to the side rails and front splitter are also added to the Dude. Similar color contrasts are found in the Ram concept's interior.

The Moparized Dodge Charger SIXPACK has a very descriptive name Stellantis

The other SEMA showcase is a Moparized Dodge SIXPACK Charger. This is a pure marketing showcase to show what kinds of accessories and upgrades Mopar has to offer for the newest Dodge Charger model. All painted in Stryker Purple.

Components made of carbon fiber, modified for downforce wind and airflow, and other body options mark the exterior. Graphics such as the Satin Black Mopar strobes are also showcased. Brass Monkey wheels, customized for the car, and Brembo brakes finish off the look.

Performance upgrades under the hood include a cold-air intake and cat-back, stainless steel exhaust. Inside, Mopar pedal covers, seat stitching, and floor mats are included.

Both of these Mopar concepts can be seen at the SEMA 2025 Show from November 4th to 7th, 2025.

Source: Stellantis