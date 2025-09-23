© 2025 New Atlas
Nissan unveils new 2026 Sentra with more tech, style

By Aaron Turpen
September 23, 2025
The 2026 Nissan Sentra sticks to its expected customer base's expectations
Nissan has given a full remodel to the Sentra for the 2026 model year. Changes include new styling, tech, and the return of the top end SL trim.

Under the hood, there are only a few upgrades, none of them to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The engine still produces 149 horsepower (109.5 kW). Its linked continuously variable transmission (CVT) gets some tuning to reduce noise and smooth power delivery. Around the powertrain, the Sentra gets a 6% stiffer body structure, updated dampers, updated steering, and noise reduction via smaller body openings.

The sport-centric SR model returns with retuned steering and suspension, for improved handling characteristics.

2026 Nissan Sentra SR returns as the sporty variant of the sedan
2026 Nissan Sentra SR returns as the sporty variant of the sedan

The new exterior design improves aerodynamics, and brings styling up to par with Nissan's other recent offerings such as the new Leaf and the updated Murano. Lines are more sleek, the front grille and hood point are smoother, and the fastback-style rear has a longer slope.

Physically, the 2026 Sentra doesn't grow from its previous generation. It's about the same dimensions all the way around. Interior space improves slightly, mostly in cargo.

Technology is where Nissan puts more focus instead. The Sentra will come standard with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster will be an option. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard on most trims as well.

The 2026 Nissan Sentra SL is positioned as a premium option for the car
The 2026 Nissan Sentra SL is positioned as a premium option for the car

Nissan's key physical/haptic controls for climate, audio, etc. remain in the new Sentra. This is supposed to make up for not having physical buttons for everything, and may or may not resonate with consumers. But Nissan is adding the ProPilot driver assistance system as available on all but the base model 2026 Sentra.

The new 2026 Nissan Sentra will enter dealerships in late 2025 as a 2026 model. Pricing has not yet been announced, but we'd expect it to be in the mid-$20,000s (USD) to start.

Source: Nissan

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

