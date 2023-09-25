© 2023 New Atlas
Pictorial: Nissan's "Urban GoKart" 20-30 Concept

By Mike Hanlon
September 25, 2023
Pictorial: Nissan's "Urban GoKart" 20-30 Concept
The Nissan 20-30 Concept is clearly aimed for the European market which is electrifying far quicker any other part of the world. In the period 2018-2022, the electrified vehicle (EV and hybrid) market share rose from 5% to 44%, with pure EVs rising from 1% to 12%.
The liberation offered by the electric vehicle in terms of design could not be more stark. Where there once had to be a radiator at the front to catch the airflow, this digial "cutaway" clearly shows where the 20-30 now keeps its spare tire.
The 20-30 is far more closely related to your computer than your old ICE car, and the imperative of aerodynamic efficiency means that much smaller cameras replace mirrors in capturing the rear view, sending it to internal screens.
In the coming world where artificial intelligence will ensure you never run out of energy to complete the journey, an externally visible "fuel gauge" seems ridiculously simplistic, but the utility will no doubt appeal to some.
Nissan has released the first imagery of its 20-30 Concept, a sporty Micra-sized EV with bold sports styling. The plan is that by 2028, Nissan EVs will have solid-state batteries, reducing the cost of electrical energy storage by 65%, and enabling pocket rocket hot hatches just like this.

While nominally celebrating 20 years of Nissan Design Europe (NDE), the 20-30 Concept is an illustration of the “Nissan Ambition 2030” Roadmap, in which Nissan plans the introduction of 27 electrified vehicles, including 19 EVs, by 2030. In this period Nissan is also introducing cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost of EV batteries by 65% by fiscal year 2028, thereby reducing charging time by two-thirds of what we now know.

With its big and extreme aero, the 20-30 Concept looks every bit like the electric gokart it can be expected to be
Further, Nissan expects its solid-state battery initiative (which it calls "all-solid-state batteries" – ASSB) to bring the cost of battery packs down to US$75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028 and aims to bring it further down to $65 per kWh to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

The European car market is electrifying far quicker than in any other part of the world. In the period 2018-2022, the share of the market held by electric and electrified vehicles rose from 5% to 44%, with all-electric vehicles rising from 1% to 12% of the total market.

Nissan claims the 20-30 takes inspiration from Nissan’s Formula E racer in being formulated as the ultimate urban car of the future. It should be noted that the team fared well at tighter urban circuits in the 2022-2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Today EVs represent 16% of Nissan's total sales in Europe, part of a total electrified sales mix of 50%, which in the coming three years is expected to rise to 98%.

The new 20-30 Concept is covered from all angles in the image gallery and its creation is shown in the video below.

Making of the Nissan Concept 20-23

Source: Nissan

