Pininfarina announces 350 km/h Battista Anniversario electric hypercar

By Ben Coxworth
March 02, 2020
According to Pininfarina, the Battista Anniversario will be "the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever made"
Rear view of the Battista Anniversario
Side view of the Battista Anniversario
Top view of the Battista Anniversario
The Battista Anniversario's dashboard
The interior of the Battista Anniversario
The Battista Anniversario features special black leather and Alcantara seats
The Battista Anniversario features new center-lock forged aluminium wheels
Some of the Battista Anniversario's special graphics
The Battista Anniversario features a special rear wing
According to Pininfarina, the Battista Anniversario will be "the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever made"
It was just a year ago that Italian coachbuilder/design house Pininfarina design house revealed its pure-electric Battista. Well, if owning a "basic" version of the vehicle just won't make you feel special enough, the company has now announced a very limited-edition Anniversario model.

Like the standard version, the Battista Anniversario features a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and body, along with four electric motors (each one apportioned to a separate wheel) that generate a total of 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque. As a result, it can accelerate to 300 km/h (186 mph) in less than 12 seconds. A range of over 500 km (311 mi) is provided by a 120-kWh lithium battery pack, mounted low in the chassis.

So, what's different about the Anniversario? For starters, it's equipped with the Furiosa performance package, which includes a revised carbon fibre front splitter, side blades, and rear diffuser. Although this setup is now also being offered as an option on the regular Battista, it's finished in a unique two-tone color scheme on the Anniversario.

The vehicle also sports a special rear wing and rear aero fins that deliver increased downforce and greater stability at higher cornering speeds, and a more dynamic balance to the car. It additionally features new center-lock forged aluminium wheels, the rear two of which increase in size from 20 to 21 inches. These changes lead to a 10-kg (22-lb) decrease in the unsprung weight of the vehicle, and an increased top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

The paint is applied by hand, layer-by-layer, over a period of several weeks. In fact, the car's body has to be disassembled and reassembled three times within that period, so that pinstripes in three separate colors can be applied. For the overall body color, the choices include Bianco Sestriere (white), Grigio Antonelliano (black) and Pininfarina's "signature" Iconica Blu.

Inside its cabin, the Anniversario features special seats that are upholstered in black leather and Alcantara. Some other bits and bobs that set it apart include an engraved chassis plate, headlight engravings, Anniversario script on the side wings, black anodized dedication door plaques, signature logos, and a specially-engraved chassis plate between the seats.

And should you be wondering, the Battista Anniversario takes its name from the fact that it has now been 90 years since Battista "Pinin" Farina first founded the company. Only five of the cars are being built, with prices starting at €2.6 million (about US$2.9 million) a pop. In fact, no more than 150 Battistas of any type will be built in total. Production should begin by the end of the year.

Source: Pininfarina

Ben Coxworth
