© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Polestar's 1st SUV is a sleek, bi-charge e-machine with 379-mile range

By C.C. Weiss
October 12, 2022
Polestar's 1st SUV is a sleek, bi-charge e-machine with 379-mile range
Sporty, simple and practical: The new Polestar 3
Sporty, simple and practical: The new Polestar 3
View 14 Images
The Polestar 3 packs an extensive standard features list, which includes the glass roof, rather than piecing everything into options
1/14
The Polestar 3 packs an extensive standard features list, which includes the glass roof, rather than piecing everything into options
Sporty, simple and practical: The new Polestar 3
2/14
Sporty, simple and practical: The new Polestar 3
The Polestar 3 has a roof spoiler and a thin full-width LED taillight design
3/14
The Polestar 3 has a roof spoiler and a thin full-width LED taillight design
After more than two years, Polestar finally puts the design language previewed by the 2020 Precept Concept into a production vehicle
4/14
After more than two years, Polestar finally puts the design language previewed by the 2020 Precept Concept into a production vehicle
The Polestar 3's vertical tailgate area and wide stance give it more of a sporty hatchback vibe than the average SUV
5/14
The Polestar 3's vertical tailgate area and wide stance give it more of a sporty hatchback vibe than the average SUV
The Polestar 3 debuted on Wednesday and is available for order now
6/14
The Polestar 3 debuted on Wednesday and is available for order now
The Polestar 3 packs 483 hp as standard, with an optional performance boost pushing that to 510 hp
7/14
The Polestar 3 packs 483 hp as standard, with an optional performance boost pushing that to 510 hp
Polestar compacts the four-lamp design of its Precept and O2 concepts into a more neatly integrated blade lamp design
8/14
Polestar compacts the four-lamp design of its Precept and O2 concepts into a more neatly integrated blade lamp design
On the road in the Polestar 3
9/14
On the road in the Polestar 3
The Polestar 3 will eventually be built in both China and the US
10/14
The Polestar 3 will eventually be built in both China and the US
Digital instruments, an infotainment tablet and an available head-up display keep the driver engaged, informed and in control
11/14
Digital instruments, an infotainment tablet and an available head-up display keep the driver engaged, informed and in control
The Pilot Pack brings a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos 3D sound
12/14
The Pilot Pack brings a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos 3D sound
Polestar focuses on sustainable interior materials like bio-attributed MicroTech and fully traceable wool upholstery and animal welfare-certified leather
13/14
Polestar focuses on sustainable interior materials like bio-attributed MicroTech and fully traceable wool upholstery and animal welfare-certified leather
Inside the Polestar 3
14/14
Inside the Polestar 3
View gallery - 14 images

The all-new Polestar 3 demonstrates once again that Polestar knows its consecutive numbers and knows how to make a good-looking EV. It took the company a little while to fully sharpen its design chops (by deleting the off-putting toothiness of the 1 and 2), but it seems to have found its rhythm. Its first SUV borrows the clean styling essence of the Precept concept and folds it into a 510-hp electric utility hot hatch platform that promises to make moving five people up to 379 miles (610 km) a zap more fun than it ever was in the old days.

Polestar previewed the 3 back in June, and it was clear from the very first picture that it would have a sporty, swept-back profile fronted by facial features rolled down from the Precept and O2 concepts. The Polestar 3 receives a little extra nipping and tucking up front, with a broader creased center panel tapering into triangular intakes at the sides. Each headlamp has also been toned down, from the mirrored dual checkmark blades of the concepts to a more integrated design we'll call the Thor's blade.

Farther back, the Polestar 3 shows the strength and purpose of an SUV, highlighted by simple, unembellished Scandinavian design. The flanks limit unnecessary lines and creases, split into upper and lower halves by a subtle outward bulge. A wide track lends strength, while a sloped, spoiler-tailed roofline adds sportiness befitting a 510-hp (380-kW) electric car.

After more than two years, Polestar finally puts the design language previewed by the 2020 Precept Concept into a production vehicle
After more than two years, Polestar finally puts the design language previewed by the 2020 Precept Concept into a production vehicle

The 193-in (490-cm) Polestar 3 relies on a 483-hp (360-kW) dual-motor all-wheel-drive. Buyers can up their way to the 510-hp max with the addition of the optional performance pack that also brings a performance tune for the standard dual-chamber adaptive air suspension, Pirelli P-Zero-shod 22-in forged alloy wheels, and "Swedish gold" accents.

The rear-biased AWD has dual-clutch torque vectoring at the rear, one-pedal driving and a rear motor decoupling for more economical FWD. The 3 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in an estimated 4.6 seconds when equipped with the performance pack and 4.9 seconds in standard spec. Speed tops out at 130 mph (209 km/h).

On the road in the Polestar 3
On the road in the Polestar 3

Power comes stored in a large 111-kWh liquid-cooled 400-V lithium-ion battery pack that offers an estimated range of 379 miles on the generous WLTP. That estimate drops to 300 miles (483 km) under the EPA's stern, watchful eye. The 3 comes equipped for bi-directional charging, ready to offer vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-X power.

Polestar piles on tech, starting with the company's first use of centralized computing with Nvidia Drive core and Volvo Cars software. The system processes data from the robust sensor suite, which includes 12 exterior ultrasonic sensors, five radars and five external cameras, to empower a particularly integrated, comprehensive advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The setup even includes interior radar units tasked with detecting children or pets inadvertently left inside the vehicle.

Polestar compacts the four-lamp design of its Precept and O2 concepts into a more neatly integrated blade lamp design
Polestar compacts the four-lamp design of its Precept and O2 concepts into a more neatly integrated blade lamp design

An available add-on package slated to launch in Q2 2023 will advance driver assistance further with the addition of a Luminar LiDAR, an additional Nvidia control unit, three cameras, four ultrasonic sensors and cleaning for the front- and rear-view cameras. The package will improve detail of the car's 360-degree surroundings through enhanced 3D scanning.

Inside, below the standard full-length glass roof, the tech continues with an Android-Automotive-OS-powered 14.5-in infotainment display evolved from the Polestar 2's infotainment system. A head-up display and a 25-speaker B&W 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos capability will be available as part of optional upgrade packages.

Digital instruments, an infotainment tablet and an available head-up display keep the driver engaged, informed and in control
Digital instruments, an infotainment tablet and an available head-up display keep the driver engaged, informed and in control

The Polestar 3 will enter production in China in mid 2023, with launch-market deliveries to follow in Q4. In mid 2024, Polestar will begin US production of the Polestar 3, shifting the model's manufacturing for North America and other markets from China to Volvo's Ridgeville, South Carolina plant.

Polestar 3 ordering opened today, and pricing starts at US$85,300 (incl. destination fee) for the standard 389-mile "Long Range" dual-motor model and $91,300 for the version with performance pack.

Source: Polestar

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

AutomotivePolestarSUVElectric VehiclesVolvo
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!