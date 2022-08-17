Polestar sends O2 electric convertible concept to production

Buoyed by positive feedback on the spunky O2 electric roadster concept it unveiled in March, Polestar confirmed today that this high-performance electric convertible is headed to production as the Polestar 6, slated to hit showrooms around 2026.

Volvo's premium electric offshoot is proving popular with buyers – too popular, it seems, for the company's current production capacity. The Polestar 2 executive sedan is more or less sold out through the end of the year, according to Inside EVs, with COVID lockdowns battering the company's Chinese manufacturing facilities, reducing its 2022 manufacturing target from 65,000 cars down to 50,000.

The Polestar 3, a handsome mid-size SUV, is set for its proper launch this October. The stage is then set for the next couple of models: the 4 will be a "subcompact luxury crossover SUV," the 5, presumably looking similar to the Precept concept from 2020, will be a sports car/grand tourer. And the Polestar 6 will take to the streets in four years' time as the hard-top convertible roadster of the range.

Smart light-leather interior will be available on the "LA Concept" edition Polestar

Under the skin, it'll be the same as the Polestar 5: the top-shelf dual-motor model will roll with a fruity 884-hp (650-kW) powertrain, putting out some 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of peak torque for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint time around 3.2 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). No sub-two-second Tesla Roadster killer, then, but it's still very, very quick – and to be fair, Tesla's hardly proven it can rival Volvo on quality and customer experience just yet.

As for range, battery size, the look of the production vehicle and all the other bits and bobs you'd want to know, well, Polestar isn't committing to anything at this point. It'll drop a few more breadcrumbs over the next few years. One thing we do know is that if you want the sky-blue paint job, light leather interior and 21-inch rims shown in these images, you'll need to get hold of one of 500 "LA Concept Editions."

Check out a video of the concept below.

Polestar O2 autonomous drone experience

Source: Polestar