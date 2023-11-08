690-mile Ramcharger electric pickup cures range anxiety with V6 boost

With up to 229 kilowatt-hours of battery supplying as much as 500 miles (805 km) of range, the 2025 1500 REV that Ram revealed back in April already promises to alleviate any lingering symptoms of range anxiety that may exist among potential electric pickup truck buyers. But Ram isn't looking to leave the job unfinished. Today it introduced the promised range-extended version to eradicate that range anxiety all together. Using a dual-motor electric drive and V6 engine-generator, the all-new 1500 Ramcharger will drive close to 700 miles before needing to refuel. The truck will also work as an effective mobile backup battery/generator.

Take a look at modern pickup and SUV advertising, and you'll see a whole lot of nothing ... as in, backdrops representing the dead center of the middle of nowhere, protagonists enjoying the hell out of it on skis, kayaks, mountain bikes, parachutes and other adventure paraphernalia. While such ads work well for big ol' diesel mills guzzling from massive fuel troughs freshly topped off before leaving pavement for dirt, they clash with the idea of range-limited EVs lugging around hundreds of pounds of battery threatening to become cement shoes should one wander too far off the grid.

With nearly 700 miles of targeted range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger promises to be a better road tripper than the average electric pickup Ram/Stellantis

Ram has had its own solution in mind since it started hastily putting the 1500 REV together like a procrastinating high school senior: a range extender system that would give old-school remote workers and adventurers the all-out driving range and fuel-filling flexibility they need while still offering a robust amount of zero-emissions driving.

Ram has seen that solution through with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine-generator system designed to boost total targeted Ramcharger range up to 690 miles (1,110 km). That's not simply the addition of 190 miles (306 km) of engine-generated range atop the aforementioned pure-electric 500 because Ram has scaled back the battery to a 92-kWh unit smaller than either the 350- or 500-mile (563- or 805-km) option it's detailed for the pure-electric 1500 REV.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Ram/Stellantis

The V6 kicks in when the battery is depleted or the driver selects it in order to preserve battery power for later. The 130-kW generator converts the engine's mechanical power into electricity that either charges the battery or flows directly to a high-voltage bus supplying the dual-motor e-drive.

The V6 has no mechanical connection to the wheels, according to Ram, leaving the 335-hp (250-kW) front and 319-hp (238-kW) rear motors to deliver the same 654 bhp (488 kW) as the 1500 REV. Torque is down ever so slightly from April's REV estimates to 615 lb-ft (834 Nm), but Ram still estimates the same 4.4-second 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) it has in mind for the all-electric REV.

When it comes time to recharge, Ram says the Ramcharger will add roughly 50 miles (31 km) of range in as few as 10 minutes of 400-V DC fast-charging at up to 145 kW. The big difference from the REV, though, is that drivers can fill up the fuel tank even more easily and quickly, especially useful when there are no EV charging stations around or the driver is in a hurry to get back on the road. Off-roaders will also be able to carry extra fuel in jerry cans on particularly long, demanding routes, just as they would for a non-electric ICE truck.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger works as a home backup power source as well as a truck Ram/Stellantis

The V6 range extender also becomes an advantage in Ram's bidirectional V2L charging system. While a vehicle battery will eventually deplete to zero when supplying power as an emergency home backup or vehicle-to-vehicle charger, an engine-generator promises additional runtime and easier refueling, working as a cross between a backup battery and a traditional gas generator. The onboard power panel located in the Ramcharger bed will output up to 7.2 kW of power.

Rounding out the preliminary specs Ram announced today are 14,000-lb (6,350-kg) towing and 2,625-lb (1,190-kg) payload estimates. The truck will come built atop Stellantis' new STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture for full-size EVs, with the battery pack mounted low and centrally between the rails. Like the 1500 REV, the Ramcharger will also offer active-leveling five-mode four-corner air suspension and a hands-free Level 2+ ADAS.

The 10.3-in passenger touchscreen provides content specifically for the front passenger Ram/Stellantis

After stepping inside, drivers will be greeted with a burst of electronic light the minute they turn on the Ramcharger. The cockpit combines a 14.5-in Uconnect infotainment touchscreen, 12.3-in digital instrument cluster and full-color HUD. The front passenger won't be left out, either, enjoying a 10.3-in touchscreen display positioned so that only they can see it. While the driver's multi-screen barrage is focused on the ride ahead and key vehicle info, the passenger can enjoy entertainment via HDMI or switch to a copilot navigation screen or exterior camera view.

Plans call for the 1500 Ramcharger to launch in 2025, following the Q4 2024 launch of the 1500 REV. Those eager to get in line for either the REV or Ramcharger can reserve their place in the preorder queue at RamRev.com for a limited time.

Source: Ram

