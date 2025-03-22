Beastly Renault 5 Turbo 3E rally hatch comes in hot with 3,540 lb.ft

Renault is reviving its rally spirit for 2027 in the form of the R5 Turbo 3E, an electric hot hatch with far more power and torque than you can shake a stick at.

Inspired by the sporty Turbo 2 from the 80s, the upcoming 3E gets dual electric in-wheel motors that produce a scorching 540 hp and an eye-popping 3,540 lb.ft (4,800 Nm) of torque – propelling this chunky little monster from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in under 3.5 seconds. For reference, Longbow is targeting the same time with its ultralight 1,973-lb (895-kg) electric sportscars.

Speaking of chunky, the 3E bears proportions similar to the older Turbo and Turbo 2 from four decades ago, albeit with an even more exaggerated wide, planted stance.

The R5 Turbo 3E gets my vote for rear end of the year in 2025 RECOM Paris, Renault Design

This two-seater is just a touch longer than the compact 5 E-Tech electric commuter, with an extended wheelbase measuring 160 inches (4.08 m); its 80-inch (2.03 m) width atop 20-inch wheels gives it supercar-like presence. I especially love the spaceship-like rear end with its pointy light clusters and arresting flared fender.

There's only room for two speed freaks in the 3E RECOM Paris, Renault Design

Alpine's engineers were tasked with fleshing out the 3E's platform, which features a carbon monocoque chassis, low weight on the rear axle, and separately controlled dual motors for "maximum rigidity, lightweight precision, and agility."

Renault had Alpine develop the light carbon monocoque chassis and platform for its electric drift machine RECOM Paris, Renault Design

The 3E is built for drifting – its large 70-kWh battery is positioned under the floorboard for a low center of gravity, and there's a rally-style handbrake as well as a 'drift assist' function to get naughty in Race mode.

The 3E isn't really about niceties in the cabin, though you will find Alcantara-clad surfaces, dual 10-inch screens with connected features, and a rally-style handbrake RECOM Paris, Renault Design

Renault promises the in-wheel motors and low weight of 3,197 lb (1,450 kg) will not only get you going real fast, but also deliver "immediate power" to mimic the feeling of driving its legendary turbos. You can blast through several laps on the track at the 3E's top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h), and even activate a boost mode with a button on the steering wheel.

Renault promises the in-wheel motors that produce a blistering 3,540 lb.ft of torque and 536 hp of 'immediate power' will feel every bit like its exhilarating 1980 Turbos RECOM Paris, Renault Design

The battery is good for about 250 miles (400 km) of range, and a DC fast charger can get it from 15%-80% in just 15 minutes. You'll find a pair of driver-focused 10-inch screens with a load of connected features inside, and Renault will offer several options to customize the look of your ride – if you can book one in time, that is.

The company is making a limited run of these, with just 1,980 units on offer (to commemorate the year when the Renault 5 Turbo – the first French production car with a turbo engine – was produced).

Only 1,980 numbered units of the 3E will be built, as a nod to the year Renault made the first-ever French production car with a turbo engine RECOM Paris, Renault Design

If that sounds like our idea of a good time, and you can wait until 2027, you'll want to sign up on Renault's site to be notified when bookings open. Top Gear expects it'll cost at least US$155,000, which honestly sounds reasonable given the remarkable specs and legacy you'll get your hands on.

Source: Renault