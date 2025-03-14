Ex-Tesla and Lucid execs unveil "world's first featherweight electrics"

"The first-ever British electric sports car manufacturer." That's how Longbow, a new niche EV brand coming out of the UK, bills itself. Its first two featherweight models have been revealed, which recreate the essence of British classics like the Lotus Elise and the Jaguar E-Type.

The cars, the Speedster and Roadster, are said to emphasize style, lightweight design, flawless engineering, and painstaking hand finishing. They reportedly place the thrill of driving at the center of the Longbow experience.

If you haven't heard of Longbow before, you're not alone. The brand was only established in 2023 by former executives from Lucid and Tesla. Its motto, "Celeritas Levitas," translates to "the speed of lightness." It's rather apt, when you look at what the company has created.

The shared aluminum chassis for the cars is hand-built in the UK Longbow

The open-top Speedster weighs 1,973 lb (895 kg), is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, and has a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range of 275 miles (442 km). The high-end Roadster coupé, on the other hand, weighs 2,193 lb (995 kg) and is said to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. It sports a WLTP range of 174 miles (280 km).

This performance comes courtesy of a single motor that drives the back wheels and generates a projected 322 horsepower – but keep in mind that no information regarding battery size or powertrain power has been provided so far. It’s all just widespread assumptions at the moment.

The aluminum chassis is hand-built in the UK. Sure, it’s not carbon fiber, but it’s still light and sturdy. Just look at the cars’ overall weight – enough to trump even the most compact Mazda Miatas. The Yamaha Caterham Project V will be nervously looking over its shoulder.

"Amidst the e-mobility revolution, we have lost something important. Many modern 'sportscars' tip the scales at [3,300 lb], and BEVs can reach almost double that. There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sportscar – one that is attainable and accessible for those who love driving and the places it takes them," says Longbow CEO, Daniel Davey.

"That is why we have created Longbow. Our first two cars, the Speedster and Roadster, embody everything a modern driver’s car should be: agile, balanced, electric, and exhilarating. We are reviving an icon, the lightweight British sportscar."

You could have been forgiven for thinking, "Yeah, like that'll happen," but it really does seem like these folks are serious. The company is presently in the "orders open" phase. Keep in mind that these cars are meant for enthusiasts, and offer usable performance over crazy, hypercar numbers.

Now I must admit, I thought these cars looked exotic as heck when I first glanced at them. But looking at how Longbow has gone about pricing them, they don't seem completely out of reach now.

The starting price for the Speedster is ₤84,995 (about$92,600). There will only be 150 of these produced. Ten Luminary First Edition and 25 Autograph Edition models will be part of that build plan.

The cars are said to emphasize style, lightweight design, flawless engineering, and painstaking hand finishing Longbow

The base price of the Roadster is ₤64,995 ($70,850). It will come with either 100 Autograph Editions or 50 Luminary 1st Edition models. Both versions will be hand-built in the UK, and are anticipated to go on sale in 2026.

A scheduled delivery date, the company's manufacturing facility, and the possibility of North American imports have all been kept under wraps. Fingers crossed.

Source: Longbow