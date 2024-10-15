Step aside motorcycles, a Yamaha electric sports coupe is in the works

Although best known for its bikes, Yamaha is working on a rather gorgeous-looking electric sports coupe with Caterham EVo. The concept debuted last year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and promises 268 horses for its impressively low curb weight.

The Japanese maker doesn’t just build solid motorcycles. It has had a big role in the development of a number of the world’s most popular sports cars. The company has produced some of the most innovative powerplants in the automobile industry, including the V-6 of the first Ford Taurus SHO, the 4.8-liter V-10 that revolutionized the Lexus LFA, and the Toyota-powered Lotus Exige, which ran at 8,000 rpm.

The firm recently revealed that it is assisting Caterham, a company in Great Britain famous for its kit cars, in creating an all-new electric sports car. The carbon fiber monocoque sports vehicle project, called Project V, will feature Yamaha's precision engineering while retaining the driving-pleasure-focused DNA of a Caterham. Check it out in this video (article continues below).

Caterham Project V | The Wait Is Over.

In case you were wondering, the car is intended for mass production, unlike the countless other one-offs that never reach the public and remain a concept for all of eternity. It is expected to be ready by mid-2025.

Given that Caterham is now controlled by VT Property, a significant Japanese automotive vendor, it is not surprising that Yamaha has joined the development program for the Project V. Tokyo R&D, a specialized engineering firm that has created significant OEM-commissioned prototypes and production cars, is the one commissioned to develop the sports coupe.

Project V concept's sleek silhouette and angular lines Caterham

For this project, Yamaha is responsible for providing a compact, light electric drivetrain, but that’s not all. The Project V will also benefit from Yamaha’s "technology and expertise in vehicle motion control," according to Caterham.

Although no technical specifications have been made public yet, the concept from last year had a 2,625-lb (1,190-kg) curb weight and used a rear motor with 268 horsepower (200 kW) output. It allowed for a 20% to 80% charge in about 15 minutes using DC charging at 150 kW.

By the way, that power figure is the same as the four electric motors that Yamaha is providing for the Subaru STI E-RA, a near-future motorsport project with the goal to set a lap time of 6 minutes, 40 seconds on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Drawing the power form from a 60-kWh battery, all four motors offer all-wheel drive capability and an overall output of 1,088 PS (800 kW).

Caterham used Maserati upholstery in last year's concept Caterham

Since prototypes are usually still in the early stages of development, Caterham used various components and parts from other vehicles to expedite the Project V's construction without sacrificing quality. This includes the likes of Maserati seats and the Audi TT's door aperture.

The Project V is expected to be powered by a 55-kWh battery with a WLTP cycle range of 249 miles (400 km). Caterham advertises a top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h) and a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of less than four seconds.

On the inside, it will feature a unique 2+1 seating arrangement instead of a traditional 2+2, so backseat passengers won't be squashed like sardines. It will be made from aluminum and carbon fiber in a bid to meet its weight claim. Spicy!

The Project V is set to be developed by Tokyo R&D Caterham

Some folks on the internet say that the Project V concept resembles an amalgamation of a Maserati GranTurismo, a 997-generation Porsche 911, and an Alpine A110. And you know what? We can't unsee it now.

The company hopes to draw in sports car aficionados, and those looking for a compact family vehicle with a bit of a bite. With a rumored US$103,000 retail price, we’re sure there are plenty of people who’ll be excited when it finally hits the streets.

Source: Yamaha