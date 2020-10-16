Renault shows off the future of Mégane with electric eVision concept

Between Zoes, Twizys, Kangoos, Masters and Twingos, some 20 percent of Renault's vehicle sales since 2010 have already been fully electric, and the brand is planning to step things up into the performance sector with a brand new electric Megane hatch.

As such, it's released a Megane eVision show car that'll be refined for production in the next couple of years. It's also the debut of a new CMF-EV modular electric platform designed in partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi that'll underpin a range of upcoming machines, including sedans and larger SUVs.

The CMF-EV chassis has its electric motor and other bits like the air con system mounted under the hood, so it's not going to have the world's roomiest frunk – but aft of the firewall it's more or less as flat a skateboard as you'd like, meaning a nice flat floor in the cabin and lots of rear luggage space. Short overhangs, Renault says, allow bigger wheels in the 18-to-20 inch range, which will help the new EVs look cooler.

The CMF-EV chassis: a flat skateboard at the back, but a reasonably bulky motor and associated systems in the engine bay Renault

Water-cooled battery packs take up most of the underfoot area; the Megane eVision will rock a fairly modest 60 kWh pack, but it's capable of charge rates up to 130 kWh, and Renault says the car's low profile and quick charging will squeeze more range out of the battery and make touring more convenient than many electrics where the infrastructure allows. The chassis is extendable, so it can accommodate bigger vehicles and batteries as the family grows.

In terms of performance, the eVision show car will run a 160 kW (217 horsepower) motor making 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. That's enough for 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint times under eight seconds. That's fine; it's not going to blow many skirts up, but an extra motor at the rear doesn't seem out of the realms of possibility, so we wouldn't be surprised if an AWD performance variant with some extra mumbo becomes available down the track.

A fast-charging liquid-cooled 60 kWh battery aims to make longer cruises possible where the infrastructure allows Renault

Renault says "The standard version of the Mégane eVision show-car will be the first Renault model designed on this platform to hit the market," so it'll be interesting to see which bits are going to hit the cutting room floor by the time it gets into showrooms. Those sexy electronic mirrors, perhaps? The sleek, sill-free side windows? Maybe those funky rims? Will those nice LED taillights make it through?

Sure is a nice-looking concept. Check out a video below.

The Renault Mégane eVision, the future of electric car | Groupe Renault

Source: Renault