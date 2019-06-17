The all-new Zoe now comes with a Z.E.50 52 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which gives the vehicle a per charge WLTP range of 390 km (242 mi) and represents a 20 percent increase over the previous generation. Popping the diamond-shaped cover at the front now reveals two charging points too, one for up to 22 kW AC charging and the other for up to 50 kW DC fast charging.

