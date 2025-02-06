Renault’s Batmobile-styled Filante Record may be the world’s most efficient EV

French automakers have a thing for quirky designs, and for 2025 Renault has certainly created one. The carmaker recently unveiled the Filante Record 2025, an electric concept aimed at breaking all previous records for range and electric efficiency.

Yup, it looks more like a gas-guzzling, fire-throwing Batmobile than a quiet Tesla, and that’s all credit to Renault. The vehicle was inspired by a number of legendary record-breaking single-seater Renaults, such as the 40 CV des Records and the Etoile Filante.

For the development of the EV, Renault collaborated with Ligier Automotive, a manufacturer of endurance race cars with a loose connection to the Formula One team from the 1970s and 1980s. It utilizes simple design engineering, has a single seat, and is built around the same 87-kWh lithium-ion battery as the Renault Scenic E-Tech electric car.

Its long-nosed appearance and unique headlights are inspired by the 1925 40 CV des Records. The 1934 Nervasport des Records lends its overall stance, and the 1956 Etoile Filante lends its fenders. According to Sandeep Bhambra, director of advanced design at Renault, the EV "reflects both performance and timeless elegance, inspired by fighter planes and the speed records of the nineteenth century."

The car's external body shell, which measures 201.5 inches (511.8 cm) from nose to the tail, is as aerodynamically efficient as possible. However, it's just 46.9 inches (119.1 cm) tall, making it almost 14 inches (356 mm) longer than a Lexus LC500 but 6 inches (152 mm) shorter in height.

The long hood curves back to a glass bubble that mimics a fighter jet cockpit. For aerodynamic effectiveness, the front and rear wheel fairings are situated separately from the body and are connected to the main structure by a few black struts. In order to refine the bodywork even more, Renault plans to test it in wind tunnels this spring.

The car may look like it weighs a lot, but it actually tips the scales an impressive 2,204 lb (1,000 kg). That's even more remarkable when you consider that the battery accounts for 1,322 lb (600 kg) of the total mass.

Its body is made of carbon fiber, and some of the parts were 3D printed by Renault using a high-strength aluminum alloy called Scalmalloy. Computer models allowed Renault to minimize the quantity of material utilized, focusing it on the most important areas needed to maintain rigidity.

In order to further minimize weight, Renault also designed an air circulation system that keeps the cabin well-ventilated without the need for an air conditioning system. Depending on the viewing angle or the quantity of light hitting the skin, the blue hues change to purple, giving the EV the appearance of motion even when it is not. Ain't that neat?

The Filante Record 2025's hammock-style driver's seat is without a doubt its most remarkable attribute (if you look past its Batmobile appearance). It's made of stretched canvas that is held up by thin carbon blades that conform to the body of the driver, offering a unique and possibly more comfortable driving experience.

The car's futuristic steering wheel emphasizes its creative design even more. Instead of a traditional wheel, the Filante Record 2025 has a sci-fi-style yoke with protruding handles on each side that use steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire systems to control steering, stopping, and acceleration.

With steer-by-wire technology, the car employs an electrical link instead of the conventional mechanical contact between the steering wheel and steering rack. This helps improve handling and stability by enabling the central unit to adjust the steering angle in response to the driver's input and other factors.

Furthermore, by eliminating the traditional pedal assembly, the brake-by-wire system transforms and equally distributes braking force across all wheels. A flexible panoramic screen that encircles a cylinder and shows crucial driving data with programmable transparency is at the center of the steering system.

Speaking of which, accessibility is an essential component of the EV's design. The steering wheel is cleverly connected to the protective bubble of the cockpit, which rises when the door opens, making entry and egress simple. To make the most of the available space, the driver's knees are positioned strategically over the batteries.

The Filante Record 2025 has been on display at the Rétromobile show in Paris since February 5th. Renault plans on testing followed by record-breaking attempts before the second half of 2025. If EVs look like batmobiles, I’m all for them. Are you?

Source: Renault